September 30, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC for developers

September 30, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 RC for developers

The second release candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 is now available for developers.

July 19, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.5 RC 2 for developers

July 19, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.5 RC 2 for developers

The second release candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

July 13, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.5 release candidate for developers

July 13, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.5 release candidate for developers

The release candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

July 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 5 for developers

July 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 5 for developers

The fifth beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

June 29, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4 for developers

June 29, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4 for developers

The fourth beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

June 14, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 3 for developers

June 14, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 3 for developers

The third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

June 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2 for developers

June 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 2 for developers

The second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

May 19, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 1 for developers

May 19, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 1 for developers

The first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is now available for developers.

May 17, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 release candidate for developers

May 17, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 release candidate for developers

The release candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.4 is now available for developers.

May 10, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 3 for developers

May 10, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 3 for developers

Apple has launched the third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 for developers.

May 4, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 2 for developers

May 4, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 2 for developers

Apple has launched the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 for developers.

April 21, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1 for developers

April 21, 2021: Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1 for developers

Hot on the heels of the seeding of the Release Candidate for macOS 11.3, Apple has just launched the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 for developers.

April 20, 2021: Apple makes macOS Big Sur 11.3 Release Candidate available to developers

April 20, 2021: Apple makes macOS Big Sur 11.3 Release Candidate available to developers

Apple has just release the Release Candidate of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

April 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 8 to developers

April 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 8 to developers

Apple has just release the eighth beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

April 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7 to developers

April 8, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7 to developers

Apple has just release the seventh beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

March 31, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6 to developers

March 31, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 6 to developers

Apple has just release the sixth beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

March 23, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 to developers

March 23, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 to developers

Apple has just release the fifth beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

March 15, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 4 to developers

March 15, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 4 to developers

Apple has just release the fourth beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

March 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 3 to developers

March 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 3 to developers

Apple has just release the third beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

February 17, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 to developers

February 17, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 to developers

Apple has just release the second beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

February 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 1 to developers

February 2, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 1 to developers

Apple has just release the first beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 for developers.

January 28, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 3 for developers

January 28, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 3 for developers

Apple has just launched the macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 3 for developers.

January 25, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 2 for developers

January 25, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 2 for developers

Apple has just launched the macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate 2 for developers.

January 21, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate for developers

January 21, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate for developers

Apple has just launched the macOS Big Sur 11.2 Release Candidate for developers.

January 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2 for developers

January 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2 for developers

Apple has just launched macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 2 for developers.

December 16, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 1 for developers

December 16, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 1 for developers

Apple has just launched macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 1 for developers.

December 10, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 Release Candidate for developers

December 10, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 Release Candidate for developers

Apple has just launched the release candidate for macOS Big Sur 11.1 for developers.

December 3, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2 for developers

December 3, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2 for developers

Apple has just released the second macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta for developers.

November 17, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 1 for developers

November 17, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 1 for developers

Apple has just released the first macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta for developers.

November 10, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Release Candidate 2 for developers

November 10, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Release Candidate 2 for developers

Apple has just released the second macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 release candidate for developers.

November 5, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 release candidate for developers

November 5, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 release candidate for developers

Apple has just released the macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 release candidate for developers.

October 28, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta 1 for developers

October 28, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta 1 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta 1 for developers.

October 14, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 10 for developers

October 14, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 10 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 10 for developers.

September 29, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 9 for developers

September 29, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 9 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 9 for developers.

September 22, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 8 for developers

September 22, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 8 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 8 for developers.

September 17, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 7 for developers

September 17, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 7 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 7 for developers.

September 3, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 6 for developers

September 3, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 6 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 6 for developers.

August 19, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 5 for developers

August 19, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 5 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 5 for developers.

August 4, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 4 for developers

August 4, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 4 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 4 for developers.

July 22, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 3 for developers

July 22, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 3 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 3 for developers.

July 7, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 2 for developers

July 7, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 2 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 2 for developers.

June 22, 2020: Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 1 for developers

Apple has just released macOS Big Sur beta 1 for developers. Follow the instructions below to get started with the macOS Big Sur beta. If you've been waiting for macOS Big Sur to start testing with macOS, now's the time to start downloading.