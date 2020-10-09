You better get used to the pitter patter of tiny Pikmin again, because Pikmin 3 is heading to the Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe. It has been a while since we've seen these cute and colorful creatures. The last game in the main series launched way back in 2013 on the WiiU, but we feel that it could be another one of the best Nintendo Switch games. To celebrate the return of Pikmin, Nintendo released a demo of Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Even better, playing and beating the demo will allow unlock the Ultra Spicy difficulty mode in the final game from the start. You can even tranfer your save data over to the final game.
Downloading the demo is simple and easy to do. Here's how to download the Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo.
How to download Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Jumping into the Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo is a simple task. Just follow these steps.
- Turn on your Nintendo Switch and ensure that you have a working internet connection.
- Head to the Eshop by selecting the eshop icon, at the bottom of the menu.
- Select the Featured tab and find Pikmin 3 Deluxe.
- Select the game, and press Download Demo. You'll find it right under the Preorder button on the right hand of the screen.
- If you have 2.8 GB of memory, your download should start with no problem. If you need space, archive some of the games you have downloaded to clear up space.
And there you have it. Once it's fully downloaded, you can start playing immediately.
Pikmin are back on the Nintendo Switch
It feels good to see Pikmin 3 again. The success of the Nintendo Switch has given many underappreciated WiiU titles, like Bayonetta 2 and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, a chance at attracting a wider audience. We can only hope that Pikmin 3 Deluxe enjoys the same treatment when it released on the Nintendo Switch on October 30th 2020. It's sure to be a great holiday gift for returning fans and those who are experiencing Pikmin 3 for the first time.
