Prime Day 2022 Nintendo Switch deals are closer than you think as Amazon's annual summer sale event is on July 12 and 13. We usually see a few fleeting deals on the consoles and we're especially hopeful the new Switch OLED will get some chunky discounts.

Games and accessories are typically amongst the highlights of Switch Prime Day deals for sure. So if you've been meaning to grab a few new games, or maybe a nice new carry case, and you've waited this long, we'd certainly consider holding on for that little bit longer to take advantage of what might be the lowest prices of the year on some items.

The Nintendo Switch is a popular console, having sold close to 108 million units worldwide as of the last report. Honestly, this isn't surprising given the console's hybrid nature, which allows the system to either be played on your TV or on the go. The long list of hit Switch games that have already been released, coupled with the knowledge that several highly-anticipated Switch games are currently in development, also makes the Nintendo Switch a great purchase.

For anyone looking to save money, there's also a smaller, less expensive option to consider called the Nintendo Switch Lite. It has a few limitations like not having a kickstand, cannot connect to a TV, and doesn't offer motion controls. Still, it typically sells for about $100 cheaper than the original console, making it a great budget buy.

Then there's the Switch OLED, which has several improvements from the original handheld including a larger OLED screen, which shows off visuals more vibrantly and clearly. It's also got double the internal storage at 64GB — and an improved kickstand. Due to these upgrades, it sells for $50 more than the original Switch at an MSRP of $350. However, the significant differences when comparing the Switch and Switch OLED side by side make it worth going for.

As with many other products on the market, video games increased in demand shortly after the pandemic came to the U.S. For this reason, many consoles, games, and accessories are in short supply or priced higher than usual. However, it's still possible that there could be some good Nintendo Switch deals.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

This year's Prime Day event lands on July 12 and 13. Discounts for most parts of the year for the Nintendo Switch are few and far between, but these are the links to keep an eye on. Just remember to pick up a microSD card for Nintendo Switch as the Switch has very little internal memory.

We'll be keeping an eye out for anything Nintendo related and of course any Apple Prime Day deals. But if you're after a wider spectrum of deals, including other gadgets, mattresses, fashion, Instant Pots, and the like, then our friends over at TechRadar will be covering them in a best Prime Day deals roundup.

Nintendo Switch | From $300 at Amazon Nintendo's hybrid system allows you to play your favorite games while docked to a TV or wherever you want to go in handheld mode. The removable Joy-Cons make it incredibly easy for multiplayer gaming just about anywhere. $300 at Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED | From $350 at Amazon With its larger OLED screen, this Switch OLED iteration provides more vibrant colors and crisper imagery in handheld mode. It also has double the storage space, an upgraded dock, and a significantly improved kickstand. $350 at Amazon Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | From $299 at Amazon This special version of the Nintendo Switch gives off beach vibes as it shows off designs from the hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons games. These typically run out of stock super quickly, so you'll want to grab it while you can. $299 at Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite | From $200 at Amazon This smaller, compact Switch Lite only works in handheld mode and comes in four different colors. It's the perfect budget option for anyone planning primarily to play single-player titles on the go. $200 at Amazon

Why should I buy a Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal?

Nintendo Switch deals — whether that's for the consoles or for Switch games — are pretty infrequent, so any time the console you want goes on sale for less than its retail price, you should take the opportunity. Big sales around the holidays and special events like Amazon Prime Day represent a unique chance to snag some of the best deals of the year. If you miss a good Switch deal on Prime Day, you might have to wait until Black Friday for another decent offer.

Which Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal is right for me?

Whether you should get a Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal on the original Nintendo Switch model, the larger Switch OLED, or the Nintendo Switch Lite really comes down to what games you want to play and how you intend to use the gaming system.

The Nintendo Switch can be played anywhere in handheld mode, has a kickstand for tabletop mode, and can even dock to your TV. It also has detachable Joy-Cons, which can be turned sideways and used as two separate controllers for multiplayer gaming. It's the perfect option for both single-player titles and game nights. Plus, the Joy-Cons feature rumble and motion controls for more immersive gaming.

In comparison, the Switch OLED is slightly larger and with that titular OLED display that makes visuals come through more clearly and with better coloring. This improvement is achieved even though the resolution is the same as the original Switch with 720p in handheld and 1080p in docked mode. But for anyone who plans to play more while on the go, this improved Switch is a great choice.

The Nintendo Switch Lite on the other hand is a solely handheld system that does not have a kickstand, motion controls, rumble, removable Joy-Cons, nor the ability to be played on TV. This limits it to being a handheld-only device best meant for solo play. Since there aren't any motion controls, certain games won't work as well on Nintendo Switch Lite. Though, you can purchase separate Joy-Cons and a playstand if you want to make it easier to play with others. If you think you'll only be playing on the go, this is the cheaper option to go with.