The Nintendo Switch has consistently been one of Nintendo's best reviewed consoles since it was released two years ago. Since it's release, gamers have gotten to revisit and reimagine all their favorite characters and games from the best of Nintendo. Yoshi is generally one of the best loved characters from the entire Mario franchise (if you don't love Yoshi, I doubt we can be friends) and Yoshi's Crafted World is the latest entry into the storied franchise. Thankfully Nintendo is offering a free demo so you can get an early start building your world and we've detailed the instructions for getting it here.

How to do the thing

On your Nintendo Switch, open the Nintendo eShop. Scroll down to the "Featured" tab. Click on "Yoshi's Crafted World." On the right side of the game window that opens, select "Download Demo" underneath "Proceed to Purchase".

That's it! The demo will begin downloading and you'll be able to see it on your home screen immediately. Enjoy!

From your computer

On your computer, navigate to Nintendo's website. If "Yoshi's Crafted World" isn't right on the front page, just search for it. Click on the game. Click "Get the demo", then "Download now". A popup window will appear asking you to sign in to your Nintendo account. Once you've signed in, the demo will immediately begin downloading to your Switch wherever it may be.

If you're reading this at work and can't head home to grab your Switch and download the demo, now it will be waiting for you when you get home. Have fun crafting!

