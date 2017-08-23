Looking for your accounts and passwords in iOS 11? Here's where to find them!

Apple has made some excellent improvements to password and account management in iOS 11, not least of which is the ability to access stored accounts and passwords when you're logging in on the web and in apps. In apps and on websites that use username and password fields, iOS 11 will display a key icon above the keyboard. Tapping on the key will give you access to your stored accounts and passwords, letting you log in to your account with a few quick taps. If you're looking for your accounts and passwords — either to edit them or add to them — here's where you find them!

How to find your accounts and passwords on iOS 11

Launch the Settings app for iOS. Scroll down and tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap App & Website Passwords. Authenticate using Touch ID.

When you've gained access to your accounts and passwords, you'll see a searchable list of entries. Tapping an entry will bring up a Username, a Password, and the Website that corresponds with your account. You can tap and hold on both the Username and Password entry to copy their contents.

How to add accounts and passwords on iOS 11

iOS has a built-in mechanism for adding account and passwords to your iCloud Keychain. When you start to create an account, Safari will suggest a password for you. If you choose to use that password, Safari will also save your account details to iCloud Keychain. You can learn more about using iCloud Keychain by checking out the following post:

How to use iCloud Keychain on iPhone and iPad

If you'd like to manually add accounts and passwords on iOS 11, here's how!

Launch the Settings app for iOS. Scroll down and tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap App & Website Passwords. Authenticate using Touch ID. Scroll down to the bottom of the list and tap Add Password. Type in the Website where you'll log in with your account. Type in the Username and Password you'll use to log in to your account. Tap Done.

How to delete accounts and passwords on iOS 11

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap App & Website Passwords. Use Touch ID if prompted to sign in to see your passwords. Tap the login details for the website for which you want to remove the password. Tap Edit in the top right corner. Tap to select the password(s) you want to delete. Tap Delete in the upper left hand corner.

The password will be removed from iCloud Keychain and will no longer be accessible when you access the website associated with it.

Questions?

Having trouble getting your accounts and passwords all squared away? Have any questions we might have missed? Be sure to give us a shout in the comments so we can help you troubleshoot!