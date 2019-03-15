St. Patrick's Day is coming up, so you know what that means: lots of green, tasty Irish food, and of course, booze. You can't have a St. Patrick's Day without green beer, right? Whether green beer is your thing or not, you can celebrate with any kind of alcohol, but what if you want that booze delivered directly to you, without having to leave the house? Don't worry, these apps will help you get your alcohol in just a few taps!

Postmates

We may know of Postmates as a great way to get food delivered directly to us, but did you know that they deliver alcohol too? If you search for "alcohol" in the app, you'll find the Postmates Drinks section, where you can order domestic and imported beer, wine, liquor, and all the other good stuff. There is a $3.99 delivery fee for Postmates Drinks, and it works in any area that already has Postmates service. Free - Download Now Instacart

You may already be using Instacart to have groceries delivered right to your door. But Instacart can also deliver alcohol to you as well, as long as it's from select stores like BevMo! and Total Wine & More Delivery. As long as you're in an Instacart-serving city with one of these retailers close-by, then you can have your booze delivered along with the rest of your groceries. Free - Download Now Saucey Saucey is an alcohol delivery app that is more geared towards romantic evenings, barbecues, or office events, but it can work for your St. Patrick's Day booze too. Saucey is based in Los Angeles, but it also services San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, and Chicago, with more locations coming soon. They have plenty of perks and promotions, including a private bartender for an hour with certain booze packages. Typical delivery is within 30 minutes. How cool would that be for St. Patrick's Day? Free - Download Now Doordash

Doordash is another service that we may already use for food takeout, but it's also great for drinks. As long as you're in a Doordash delivery area, you can check out the alcoholic offerings from nearby restaurants and even liquor stores. Find the place you want to order booze from, pick out your drinks, order it, and it'll be on its way. Standard delivery fees apply. Free - Download Now Swill Swill bills itself as "the liquor store in your pocket," and that couldn't be more true. With Swill, you'll be able to browse the alcoholic offerings of many local merchants in the area who will provide you with fast and convenient delivery of your favorite beers, wines, liquor, and even mixers. Swill is available in 15 major cities and guarantees delivery in less than an hour. If it's available in your area, definitely give it a spin. Free - Download Now Boxed