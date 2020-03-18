For many people, working from home means working from their home Wi-Fi network. While some people plug directly into their modems, using your Wi-Fi network can give you more freedom in setting up a workspace. So when you're thinking about working from home, you need to consider the strength of your Wi-Fi network. There are a lot of ways to make sure you're getting a strong Wi-Fi signal no matter where you are in your home. From dedicated routers, a mesh Wi-Fi setup, or even Wi-Fi extenders, here's what you'll need to get the strongest Wi-Fi you possibly can no matter where you are in your house. Dedicated routers Most modems offered by internet providers these days come with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. Unfortunately, those features tend to be lackluster at best, and they're certainly put to shame by more dedicated Wi-Fi hardware like routers. Using a dedicated router as the center of your Wi-Fi network, rather than a modem, is the first step to insuring strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your entire home. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more A dedicated router provides a wireless access point using dedicated hardware. It generally has multiple antennas for different frequency bands. If you remember Apple's now-discontinued AirPort line of products, those were Wi-Fi routers. To use a dedicated router, you plug it into power and connect it to your modem, generally using an ethernet cable. The router then provides the Wi-Fi signal to your home, doing a better job of it than the Wi-Fi in your modem could. And routers offer faster Wi-Fi overall, while the physical connection between your modem and router means that your internet speed shouldn't be hampered at all. Most dedicated routers these days support Wi-Fi 5, also known as 802.11ac, which should be fast enough for most home internet connections. Wi-Fi 6, which offers potentially faster wireless speeds along with greater bandwidth than previous generations of Wi-Fi, has also started shipping on some routers, though models that support it tend to be more expensive.

A solid choice TP-Link AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router An excellent router at a decent price. This is a solid router with support for beam forming, along with MU-MIMO for better connections throughout your home. Supports Wi-Fi 5 for faster throughput, and works with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. $120 at Amazon

Range extension A router is great, but it's only one piece of your home Wi-Fi puzzle, especially if you live in a larger or awkwardly-shaped home, or one with a lot of brick. You see, these factors all play a part in how far your Wi-Fi router's signal gets within your home. For instance, if you have a larger home, the Wi-Fi signal from a router alone won't reach to every room in your house, or if it does, it will be fairly weak in the far edges. Wi-Fi signals also have trouble passing through materials like brick. Enter the Wi-Fi extender. These devices connect to your Wi-Fi network at a closer physical point in your home than you can necessarily have your wireless devices, allowing the Wi-Fi network to be, you guessed it, extended. Your network will then be able to reach further into your home, offering a stronger signal no matter where you're located. If you're setting up a home office, a wireless range extender can be vital, giving you more freedom in where to set up your workspace.

Tiny, but fierce TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Extender Give your Wi-Fi network a farther reach. TP-Link's Wi-Fi extender offers excellent range and fast speeds for extending your network to its full potential. It's also go an ethernet port, letting it be used as a wireless access point if you've wired your home with Ethernet. $57 at Amazon

