Best answer: According to its website, the Fitbit Charge 3's battery can last up to seven days. This means, in theory, you could get a full week with your Fitbit after just a single charge but there are several factors to keep in mind.

Battery Life Will Vary

The Fitbit Charge 3 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracker and it boasts a pretty impressive multi-day battery life. However, it's worth noting that the amount of battery power you'll actually get out of your device will depend on how often and how long you use your Charge 3. The battery life will also vary based on various settings, including whether the Quick View feature, which causes the screen of the device to light up for viewing when the user moves his or her wrist, is enabled or disabled. It's generally wise to disable features you aren't using to get the most out of your device, for example, you can disable the Charge 3's built-in heart rate monitor to save some juice if you really have no interest in monitoring your heart rate data. And since the Fitbit Charge 3 allows you to view notifications from your phone directly on its new and improved touchscreen, disabling notifications may significantly increase battery life.

Charge As Recommended

If you've adjusted your settings but you still feel like you aren't getting enough out of your device, it might have something to do with your charging practices. Fitbit recommends charging your Charge 3 via the USB port on your computer or other low-energy devices. The company goes on to advise against the use of USB hubs or battery packs and encourages the exclusive use of the charging cable that came with your device.

If your battery still doesn't seem to be holding its charge, the Fitbit community offers several troubleshooting tips and solutions.