Best answer: The Fitbit Versa 2 has an improved battery capacity over previous editions and is able to last five days or longer depending on your usage.
Get up to a week's charge with the Versa 2
Fitbit continues to push its competitors in areas where it feels like it has a competitive advantage, and battery life is definitely one of those areas. The Versa 2 claims to get five plus days of battery life on a single charge, which is significantly more than the one or two days that you can get with an Apple Watch, for example.
Fitbit is quick to point out that this five plus day battery life estimate is based on moderate usage, but if the past is any indication, the reality should be pretty close to this claim. The Versa 2 includes an always-on display mode so that you can quickly glance at the time without waking up the screen. However, using the watch in this mode will dramatically reduce the time available between charges. By some estimates, this cuts the battery life in half.
Regardless of whether you enable the always-on display or not, battery life will vary depending on usage. If you are someone who receives and responds to many notifications, or if you do a ton of workout tracking, those activities will decrease your battery life. You can take steps to extend the battery life on your Versa 2, such as disabling the always-on feature, turning off the screen wake feature, turning off connected GPS when you aren't using it, and lowering the brightness level.
As we've noted in the past with other Versa watches, certain watch faces and animations can burn through power faster than a more static watch face. With some simple tweaks in the settings and a better understanding of your usage patterns, you can easily stretch the life of your Versa 2 battery to that five plus day mark.
Fitbit battery legacy
The battery life on the Versa 2 is a nearly 20% improvement on the Versa and Versa Lite, each of which was able to eek out up to four days of battery life. The Ionic and the Inspire both tout a five day battery life, and the Charge 3 can get up to seven days.
All of these devices are among the champs of charging in their respective categories, and each can handle some degree of workout tracking, notifications, female health tracking, and sleep tracking. With the Versa 2, you are getting Fitbit's latest and greatest smartwatch coupled with its pedigree of power efficiency. Not a bad combination!
