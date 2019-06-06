With iPadOS 13, Apple is finally bringing desktop capabilities to Safari on the iPad. This is possible in part because the iPad is finally separating itself from the iPhone, and iPadOS brings about a ton of new functionalities, especially with Safari. One of the biggest new features in Safari is the ability to download and manage files from webpages.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to download a file in Safari

Since Safari now has a desktop-class browsing experience on the iPad, it's actually possible to download files directly on your iPad. Whether it's zip folders, documents, videos, music, software restore files, or whatever suits your fancy, you can do it right on your iPad in iPadOS 13.

Launch Safari on your iPad. Navigate to any webpage that contains the file you want to download. Tap on the link to the file that you want to download. If the website has the Download option hidden under a menu, just tap on it until you find the download link. Confirm whether you want to download the file by tapping on Download. If you change your mind about the download, just tap on the "X". Your download will begin downloading immediately if you chose to download it.

How to manage your downloads