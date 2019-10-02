The Nintendo Switch Lite is an awesome handheld system. I bring it with me just about everywhere I go, and I love how it feels in my hands. However, when it comes to certain games, the lack of external controllers, HD rumble, and motion controls can render some games difficult to play, especially multiplayer games. That's why it's nice being able to sync Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers to the Switch Lite. If you want to pair some external controllers to the smaller, handheld Switch, here's how to do it.
How to pair controllers to the Nintendo Switch Lite
How to pair Joy-Cons to the Nintendo Switch Lite
- From the Home Menu, click on Controllers.
Click on Change Grip/Order.
- When this screen appears, it's time to grab your Joy-Cons.
If you tilt a Joy-Con to the side you'll find a black button next to four LEDs. On each of the Joy-Cons you want to use, press the black button for three seconds or until the controllers pair to the Switch Lite.
If you're playing with others and want each person to have half of a Joy-Con, click on the SL and SR buttons on each controller. This will make each Joy-Con half show up as its own controller on the screen.
If you want to use a pair of Joy-Cons together as one controller, click the left Joy-Con's ZL button and the right Joy-Con's ZR button at the same time. This will make the two Joy-Cons show up as a unit on the screen.
When all Joy-Cons show up the way you want to on screen press the A button on one of the controllers to continue. Note: If each player is playing with half of a Joy-Con, the "A button" will be the circular button furthest on the right as shown in the picture below on the right. This is due to the fact that the controller is rotated 90 degrees and so all of the buttons have been rotated as well.
How to pair Pro Controllers to the Nintendo Switch Lite
- From the main Switch menu click Controllers.
Select Change Grip/Order.
- When this screen appears grab the Pro Controller(s) you want to pair with the Switch Lite.
If you look at the top of your Pro Controller, you'll find a small button near the USB-C port. Hold the button in for three seconds or until the controller pairs with your Switch Lite.
Once all of the Pro Controllers you want to use appear on screen, press the A button on one of the paired controllers to finish the process. You're now ready to play your game.
Certain games on the Nintendo Switch Lite are easier to play with an external controller. Whether you'd prefer to play a single-player game with your Pro Controller, want to play a multiplayer game with multiple Joy-Cons, or want to pair a mix of Pro Controllers and Joy-Cons to your Switch Lite, it can be done. Now that you've gotten everything synced up, you can enjoy your gaming sessions!
