One of the best features of WhatsApp is the ability to make and receive calls over Wi-FI without burning through precious call-time minutes on your cell phone plan. It will use data instead of Wi-Fi if you're not connected to a network, so keep that in mind if you have a data cap on your plan.

To make a call through WhatsApp, the person you're calling must also have the app installed and set up on their phone to receive calls. Thanks to WhatsApp's integration into the iOS contacts, making a phone call via WhatsApp is practically the same as using the stock Phone app. Here's how you can make calls, answer calls, and decline calls on WhatsApp for iPhone and iPad.

How to make a phone calls in WhatsApp on iPhone and iPad

Since WhatsApp is connected to your contact list form your iPhone, every WhatsApp contact you have is easy to call from the Calls tab; however, you can also call contacts from a chat as well.

How to make phone calls via contacts list in WhatsApp

Launch WhatsApp from the Home screen. Tap the Calls tab. Tap the new call button. It's the phone icon with the + sign in the top right corner. Tap the contact you want to call.

How to make a phone call from a chat in WhatsApp

Launch WhatsApp from the Home screen. Tap the Chats tab on the bottom menu. Tap the chat conversation with the person you want to call. Tap the call button in the top-right corner.

How to make a video calls in WhatsApp on iPhone and iPad

Just like phone calls, you can make video calls through the calls tab or from a chat you have open.

How to make video calls via contacts list in WhatsApp

Launch WhatsApp from the Home screen. Tap the Calls tab. Tap the new call button. It's the phone icon with the + sign in the top right corner. Tap the video button on the contact you want to call.

How to make a video call from a chat with WhatsApp

Launch WhatsApp from the Home screen. Tap the Chats tab on the bottom menu. Tap the chat conversation with the person you want to call. Tap the video button.

How to answer or decline a call in WhatsApp for iPhone

If you've ever answered a call on your iPhone, you know exactly how to answer a WhatsApp call. It's the same process, except the call is conducted over Wi-Fi.

When a call comes in, you have a few options:

Tap Accept to answer the call. If you're iPhone is locked, you'll just have the slide to answer option.

to answer the call. If you're iPhone is locked, you'll just have the slide to answer option. Tap Decline to ignore the call.

to ignore the call. Tap Message to decline the call and send a message.

to decline the call and send a message. Tap remind me to decline the call and receive a reminder to call them back later.