Mario Strikers Battle League Luigi Slide Tackle BowserSource: Nintendo

We still have a while to go before the full Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on Nintendo Switch, but anyone interested in playing before then can tide themselves over with the free demo. The demo includes a tutorial so you can understand all of the controls and even allows players to access Quick Battle mode for fast 5v5 rounds. Here's what you need to do to download the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo and get playing.

How to download the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo on Nintendo Switch

Unlike many other Switch demos, the one for Mario Strikers: Battle League is on a different page from the main game.

  1. From the Switch's main menu, select the eShop icon.

  2. Scroll up to Search/Browse.

    Mario Strikers Battle League Nintendo EshopMario Strikers Battle League Search BrowseSource: iMore

  3. In the search bar on the right, type in Mario Strikers then press the Search button.

  4. Select Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick.

    Mario Strikers Battle League SearchMario Strikers Battle League Free Select DemoSource: iMore

  5. Select Free Download.

  6. Now select Free Download again.

    Mario Strikers Battle League Free Download DemoMario Strikers Battle League Free DownloadSource: iMore

  7. Select Close to go back to the main menu.

  8. Wait until the game has downloaded then click on the demo to access it.

    Mario Strikers Battle League CloseMario Strikers Battle League DownloadingSource: iMore

  9. You can practice controls in the Training section or participate in the Quick Battle mode.

    Mario Strikers Battle League Quick BattleSource: iMore

Upon your first use of the demo, you'll be taken to a tutorial page where a character named Fútbot will step you though the various controls. Give it a go and see how you like it. The full game will be 3GB, which isn't a lot, but you'll still want to make sure you have enough room on your microSD card if you plan on purchasing it.

Super-charged soccer

Jump into the demo and get a taste for what this crazy take on soccer is like. The full game releases on June 10, 2022 so you can get some practice in before the real deal.

Gooooooaaaaaal!

Mario Strikers Battle League Box Art

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Compete with others

Play as one of several Mushroom Kingdom characters as you compete in crazy soccer-like matches to see who is best.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Become more powerful

Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS

Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.