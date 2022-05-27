We still have a while to go before the full Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on Nintendo Switch, but anyone interested in playing before then can tide themselves over with the free demo. The demo includes a tutorial so you can understand all of the controls and even allows players to access Quick Battle mode for fast 5v5 rounds. Here's what you need to do to download the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo and get playing.
How to download the Mario Strikers: Battle League demo on Nintendo Switch
Unlike many other Switch demos, the one for Mario Strikers: Battle League is on a different page from the main game.
- From the Switch's main menu, select the eShop icon.
Scroll up to Search/Browse.
- In the search bar on the right, type in Mario Strikers then press the Search button.
Select Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick.
- Select Free Download.
Now select Free Download again.
- Select Close to go back to the main menu.
Wait until the game has downloaded then click on the demo to access it.
You can practice controls in the Training section or participate in the Quick Battle mode.
Upon your first use of the demo, you'll be taken to a tutorial page where a character named Fútbot will step you though the various controls. Give it a go and see how you like it. The full game will be 3GB, which isn't a lot, but you'll still want to make sure you have enough room on your microSD card if you plan on purchasing it.
Super-charged soccer
Jump into the demo and get a taste for what this crazy take on soccer is like. The full game releases on June 10, 2022 so you can get some practice in before the real deal.
