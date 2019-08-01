Nintendo announced that those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be able to play Mario Tennis Aces for free starting Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT and ending Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. We've provided all the steps you need to make to take advantage of this free game while you can. You can initiate the download in advance or download it during the free period.

Products needed for this guide

Get a membership: Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership ($20 at Amazon)

The Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Yes, to be able to play the game for "free," you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you'd like step by step instructions for setting a membership up, we can help you out.

How do I access the free game?

Once you made sure you have your Switch Online membership, you can go towards downloading the game.

Turn on your Switch and click on the Nintendo eShop icon. When the eShop loads, scroll down to Nintendo Switch Online and click on the Mario Tennis Aces Game Trial on the right. This page will load. Click on the Download button in the top middle. On the following page click on the Download button in the bottom right corner. This page will pop up telling you that you've successfully downloaded the game for the free trial period. If you want to check to make sure, close out to the main Nintendo Switch page and you'll see that Mario Tennis Aces is either ready to download or has started downloading.

There you have it. Now you're ready to play tennis with your favorite Mushroom Kingdom inhabitants during the appointed time. You're good to take these steps ahead of time or to download the game during the free trial period. Just note that if you download the trial in advance, the game might not automatically initiate the download process once the trial is upon us. If that happens, simply click on the game from the main menu and tell it to download.