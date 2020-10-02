Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. If you are a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild then you will definitely want to pick this game up. It explores the battles and interactions Link, Zelda, and the other Champions faced before being defeated by Calamity Ganon. We're starting to get into the holiday months, so you'll need to snatch this game up quickly to make sure you cna get ahold of it.

Here's how to preorder Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

How to preorder Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Physical copy

There are a couple of ways that you can pre-order this game. If you want a physical copy, follow the steps below.

Go to Amazon. Select Pre-order now. Complete the checkout process.

How to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Digital download