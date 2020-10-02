Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. If you are a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild then you will definitely want to pick this game up. It explores the battles and interactions Link, Zelda, and the other Champions faced before being defeated by Calamity Ganon. We're starting to get into the holiday months, so you'll need to snatch this game up quickly to make sure you cna get ahold of it.
Here's how to preorder Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
How to preorder Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Physical copy
There are a couple of ways that you can pre-order this game. If you want a physical copy, follow the steps below.
- Go to Amazon.
- Select Pre-order now.
- Complete the checkout process.
How to pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Digital download
If you're more interested in a digital copy of the game, follow these steps to pre-order it.
- Go to Amazon
- Select Pre-order: Add to Cart.
- Enter your payment info and complete the purchase.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is about 15.6 GB in size, so you'll need plenty of room within your Nintendo Switch's internal storage or on your microSD card in order to play this game. After completing the purchase, the game will show up on your Nintendo Switch's home menu. Just note that you won't be able to access the game until November 20, 2020.
We are the Champions
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
See what happened 100 years ago
Zelda has chosen Link and four others as the Champions who will save Hyrule. Learn about their relationships and just what exactly took place before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places
Need to know how long it will take to get to Starbucks at all times? Put your ETA on your Home screen.
The iPhone event is coming — here's what I want to see in the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Slash Quest is the latest adventure game to land on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade continues to pick up new titles, with the latest being an adventure game by the name of Slash Quest.
Stay fit with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on-the-go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.