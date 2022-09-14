How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, we finally know the official name for Breath of the Wild 2 as well as its release date. Get ready to step into Link's shoes again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023.

As usual, it's up to Link and Zelda to save the world. Only this time, Link will acquire some new abilities courtesy of his new glowing hand and some tools he picks up along the way. He'll also take a trip into the clouds and explore a number of floating islands. We might just need a bigger microSD card depending on how big this game is.

Excited to play? Good thing Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are already live. Here's how to get your copy.

Breath of the Wild 2 preorders

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is shaping up to be an awesome adventure. If you're super excited and can't wait to play the next entry in the Zelda franchise, then you can reserve your copy today.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom An evil force has awakened within Hyrule and it's up to Link to stop it. He'll need to travel to new locations and take on fearsome new foes to do so. Preorder from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

I personally cannot wait to get my hands on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. If the teasers have taught me anything it's that this game, while being plenty familiar, will also provide several new elements and mechanics to make the game interesting.

There are so many things we need to learn. What's going on with Link's hand? What happened to Zelda? Is Ganondorf the main villain? What new mechanics are introduced in the sequel? All of these questions and more will become known once this highly-anticipated game releases on May 12, 2023.