The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a new teaser trailer during E3 2021. It seems that a dark force has arisen and seeks to plunge Hyrule into chaos once more. We don't know a whole lot about this games plot just yet, but we did learn some new things about Breath of the Wild 2. As usual, it's up to Link and Zelda to save the world. Only this time, Link will acquire some new abilities courtesy of his new glowing hand and some tools he picks up along the way. He'll also take a trip into the clouds and explore a number of floating islands. We might just need a bigger microSD card depending on how big this game is.
Excited to play? Good thing Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are already live. Here's how to get your copy.
Breath of the Wild 2 preorders
It's worth noting that Nintendo's Zelda team is aiming for a 2022 release date, but it's possible that they won't be able to meet this hopeful deadline. Still, if you're super excited and can't wait to play the next entry in the Zelda franchise, then you can reserve your copy today.
I personally cannot wait to get my hands on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. If the new E3 2021 trailer taught me anything it's that this game, while being plenty familiar will also provide several new elements and mechanics to make the game interesting.
Unfortunately, we don't know the game's official name just yet, and we will be waiting a few months for it to come out. But we know Nintendo will have more to share with us at a later date.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the third public beta of watchOS 7.6
Apple has released beta 3 of watchOS 7.6 for its public beta testers. Here's how to download it.
We're going to speculate about Breath of the Wild 2 from these E3 screens
We got to see some new Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay during today's E3 Nintendo Direct. This includes enemies, mechanics, and locations.
Here's everything announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct
E3 2021 wouldn't be complete without a presentation from Nintendo. A new Nintendo Direct detailing the rest of 2021 and early 2022 is here! Here's everything that was announced.
Get your hands on these special edition controllers for the Switch
Looking for a Pro Controller with a little something extra? Get your hands on one of these special edition Pro Controllers for your Nintendo Switch.