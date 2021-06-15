The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a new teaser trailer during E3 2021. It seems that a dark force has arisen and seeks to plunge Hyrule into chaos once more. We don't know a whole lot about this games plot just yet, but we did learn some new things about Breath of the Wild 2. As usual, it's up to Link and Zelda to save the world. Only this time, Link will acquire some new abilities courtesy of his new glowing hand and some tools he picks up along the way. He'll also take a trip into the clouds and explore a number of floating islands. We might just need a bigger microSD card depending on how big this game is.

Excited to play? Good thing Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are already live. Here's how to get your copy.

Breath of the Wild 2 preorders