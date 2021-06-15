Falling Link Botw2 CloseupSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got a new teaser trailer during E3 2021. It seems that a dark force has arisen and seeks to plunge Hyrule into chaos once more. We don't know a whole lot about this games plot just yet, but we did learn some new things about Breath of the Wild 2. As usual, it's up to Link and Zelda to save the world. Only this time, Link will acquire some new abilities courtesy of his new glowing hand and some tools he picks up along the way. He'll also take a trip into the clouds and explore a number of floating islands. We might just need a bigger microSD card depending on how big this game is.

Excited to play? Good thing Breath of the Wild 2 preorders are already live. Here's how to get your copy.

Breath of the Wild 2 preorders

It's worth noting that Nintendo's Zelda team is aiming for a 2022 release date, but it's possible that they won't be able to meet this hopeful deadline. Still, if you're super excited and can't wait to play the next entry in the Zelda franchise, then you can reserve your copy today.

The story continues

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Take to the clouds

An evil force has awakened within Hyrule and it's up to Link to stop it. He'll need to travel to new locations and take on fearsome new foes to do so.

I personally cannot wait to get my hands on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. If the new E3 2021 trailer taught me anything it's that this game, while being plenty familiar will also provide several new elements and mechanics to make the game interesting.

Unfortunately, we don't know the game's official name just yet, and we will be waiting a few months for it to come out. But we know Nintendo will have more to share with us at a later date.

