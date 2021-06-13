Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation. It's a continuation from the original Mario + Rabbids game that released in 2017, but with new characters like Bowser, Rosalina, and the Lumas. This latest adventure takes our friends into space where they must battle an evil force. It looks like it's going to be the same silly fun as the original. If you're wanting to claim your copy, we're here to help. Preorders for the game have already gone live. Here's where you can purchase yours.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope preorders The game is currently available for preorder at Best Buy and Amazon. Claim your copy now so you'll be able to play as soon as possible.

