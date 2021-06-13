Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation. It's a continuation from the original Mario + Rabbids game that released in 2017, but with new characters like Bowser, Rosalina, and the Lumas. This latest adventure takes our friends into space where they must battle an evil force. It looks like it's going to be the same silly fun as the original.
If you're wanting to claim your copy, we're here to help. Preorders for the game have already gone live. Here's where you can purchase yours.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope preorders
The game is currently available for preorder at Best Buy and Amazon. Claim your copy now so you'll be able to play as soon as possible.
Don't forget to check out Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
If you haven't had a chance to play the delightful original game, then it's a good idea to pick it up before the sequel comes out. You can buy it here:
The Nintendo Switch is an incredibly popular console right now with games for anyone from kids to adults. Its hybrid nature allows you to play it while docked to a TV or on the go in handheld mode. It's perfect for trips and game nights. Plus, there are dozens of the best Nintendo Switch games to choose from. If you haven't checked Nintendo's system out yet, you really ought to.
If you're going to be picking up a Switch console, getting a Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope preorders is a great way to start your library.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad brings your iPad closer to a laptop
For those of us who would like to use the iPad like a laptop, a good keyboard case is a must. This one has a trackpad, which gets you as close as possible to the laptop experience on an iPad.
Senator Rubio blasts Apple over China forced labor allegations
Senator Marco Rubio has told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee that companies in the U.S. including Apple had not woken up to Chinese government abuses, and were complicit in using forced labor.
Democrat records seized from Apple in Trump leaks investigation
A new report from the New York Times indicates that the Justice Department subpoenaed records from Apple whilst investigating leaks of classified information during the Trump administration, in what the report calls a "highly unusual step".
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!