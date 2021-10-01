Nickelodeon All Star BrawlSource: Game Mill

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is headed to Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2021. It's basically a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but with your favorite cast of Nickelodeon characters including Aang, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many more. Each character has their own fighting style and silly skills that allude to some of your favorite episodes. You'll have to play as each character to see which one's attacks mesh with you best. Excited to play? Here's how to preorder your copy.

Preorder Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Physical copy

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl AangSource: Game Mill

Prefer to have a tangible collection of the best Nintendo Switch games? Then this is the one to grab. There are currently over 20 known characters in the roster and supposedly "more surprises" are on the way.

Cartridge and box

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Box Art

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Let's fight!

Each of these Nickelodeon characters has unique attacks and skills that will help them win. See which one you like playing the most.

Preorder Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Digital version

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Leonardo HelgaSource: Game Mill

If you prefer to go the boxless, cartridgeless route, you should go for the digital download. It will be available to play sometime on October 5 as soon as your Nintendo Switch receives the update. So you'll be able to start playing as your favorite characters in no time.

Digital download

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Characters

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Download directly to Switch

Play as Spongebob, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, or one of the many other popular Nickelodeon fighters.

All characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Danny Phantom NigelSource: Game Mill

These are all of the characters that have been announced so far. It's possible that there are still more left to be discovered.

  • SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)
  • Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
  • Korra (Avatar: The Legend of Korra)
  • Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • April O'Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
  • Helga (Hey Arnold!)
  • Zim (Invader Zim)
  • Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)
  • Reptar (Rugrats)
  • Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)
  • Lucy Loud (The Loud House)
  • Oblina (Aahh!! Real Monsters)
  • Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)
  • Ren Höek (Ren & Stimpy)
  • Stimpy J. Cat (Ren & Stimpy)
  • Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)
  • CatDog (CatDog)

