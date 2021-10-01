Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is headed to Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2021. It's basically a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but with your favorite cast of Nickelodeon characters including Aang, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and many more. Each character has their own fighting style and silly skills that allude to some of your favorite episodes. You'll have to play as each character to see which one's attacks mesh with you best. Excited to play? Here's how to preorder your copy.

Preorder Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Physical copy

Prefer to have a tangible collection of the best Nintendo Switch games? Then this is the one to grab. There are currently over 20 known characters in the roster and supposedly "more surprises" are on the way.

Cartridge and box Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Let's fight! Each of these Nickelodeon characters has unique attacks and skills that will help them win. See which one you like playing the most. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Preorder Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Digital version

If you prefer to go the boxless, cartridgeless route, you should go for the digital download. It will be available to play sometime on October 5 as soon as your Nintendo Switch receives the update. So you'll be able to start playing as your favorite characters in no time.

Digital download Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Download directly to Switch Play as Spongebob, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, or one of the many other popular Nickelodeon fighters. $50 at Nintendo