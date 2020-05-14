Paper Mario: The Origami King just recently got announced for Nintendo Switch. In this upcoming adventure, Mario must take on origami foes that threaten the Mushroom Kingdom. There are new locations and characters to discover. The game is being developed by Intelligent Systems and will release on July 17, 2020. The good news is that if you're super stoked to play this game, you can already pre-order it. Here's how to pre-order a physical copy or a digital copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King for Nintendo Switch.
How to pre-order a physical copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King
There are a couple of ways that you can pre-order the next Paper Mario game. If you want a physical copy, follow the steps below.
- Go to Best Buy.
- Select Pre-order.
- Complete the checkout process.
How to pre-order a digital copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King
If you're more interested in a digital copy of the game, follow these steps to pre-order it.
- From your Nintendo Switch's home screen, select the Nintendo eShop.
- You should find Paper Mario: The Origami King listed under the Featured section. If it isn't there, select Search.
- Select Enter Keyword.
- Type in "Paper Mario: The Origami King".
- Select Search.
- Select Paper Mario: The Origami King.
- Select Proceed to Purchase.
- Enter your payment info and complete the purchase.
Paper Mario: The Origami King is about 6.5GB in size, so make sure you have enough space on your console or on your microSD card to accommodate the game. After completing the purchase, the game will show up on your Nintendo Switch's home menu. Just note that you won't be able to access the game until July 17, 2020.
Paper-folding foes
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Beat back the origami menace
King Olly and his origami minions have taken over the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to defeat them. You'll travel around to various locations and meet plenty of new and familiar faces in the process.
