During the latest Pokémon Presents, we got our first look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Gen 9 Pokémon games coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in "late 2022". We already know that the starters are a Grass-type cat called Sprigatito, a Fire-type crocodile called Fuecoco, and a Water-type duck called Quaxly. What else has been shown looks amazing so far and we can't wait to get ahold of these games. Fortunately, they are already available for preorder.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can already by purchased from the following locations. Whether you're only wanting one of the Pokémon games or both, make sure to snag your game(s) now.

The next big Pokémon adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch. It releases sometime in late 2022.

Who are the starters?

As mentioned previously, the starters are the Grass-type Sprigatito, the Fire-type Fuecoco, and the Water-type Quaxly. At the moment, we do not know what their final evolutions look like, however, all three of them look like awesome picks and it will definitely be a hard choice for many people out there. Although, I'm heavily partial to Sprigatito myself, even though I don't usually go for Grass-type starters.

Regardless of which one you choose, this is sure to be an awesome new Pokémon adventure filled with charming moments and epic battles.

Get ready to catch 'em all again

We've had a lot of Pokémon games release in the last few months including Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as well as Legends: Arceus. But players won't have to wait long to get their hands on a brand new Pokémon adventure.