Super Mario 3d All Stars UnboxingSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars just got announced for Nintendo Switch. This collection of classic Mario games includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. But there's a catch. While it releases on September 18, 2020 Nintendo states "Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021." That means there's only a six month window to acquire it.

If you want to get your hands on this limited-release game then you're going to want to pre-order it as soon as you can. Here's how to preorder Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

How to preorder a physical copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars

There are a couple of ways that you can pre-order this game. If you want a physical copy, follow the steps below.

  1. Go to Amazon.
  2. Select Pre-order now.
  3. Complete the checkout process.

How to pre-order a digital copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario 3d All Stars Three Games SplitSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

If you're more interested in a digital copy of the game, follow these steps to pre-order it.

  1. From your Nintendo Switch's home screen, select the Nintendo eShop.
  2. You should find Super Mario 3D All-Stars listed under the Featured section. If it isn't there, select Search.
  3. Select Enter Keyword.
  4. Type in "Super Mario 3D All-Stars".
  5. Select Search.
  6. Select Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
  7. Select Proceed to Purchase.
  8. Enter your payment info and complete the purchase.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is about 4.8 GB in size, so make sure you have enough space on your console or on your microSD card to accommodate the game. After completing the purchase, the game will show up on your Nintendo Switch's home menu. Just note that you won't be able to access the game until September 18, 2020.

Limited release

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Three remastered classics

Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy are being remastered for Nintendo Switch for a limited time. These classics will be available from September 2020 through March 2021, so you better get them soon if you don't want to miss out.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.