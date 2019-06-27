It's nice to be able put your iPhone away sometimes without worrying about missing something important. You can get notifications from your iPhone pushed to your Fitbit Inspire for texts, calls, calendar events, emails, and other apps you choose.

Products used in this guide

Tracker and more: Fitbit Inspire ($70 at Fitbit)

Even more features: Fitbit Inspire HR ($100 at Fitbit)

How to receive iPhone notifications with your Fitbit Inspire

Set up your iPhone

In Settings > Bluetooth, turn Bluetooth on. In Settings > Do Not Disturb, turn off Do Not Disturb. In Settings > Notifications, turn on Allow Notifications for Phone, Calendar, and Messages. In Settings > Notifications > Messages, turn on Show on Lock Screen and Show as Banners. Be sure that your iPhone is set up to receive each of the app notifications you'd want. For example, in order to receive Twitter notifications on your Fitbit Inspire, you have to receive them on your iPhone. Go to Settings > Notifications and use the same settings you used for Messages.

Set up your Fitbit Inspire

Download the free Fitbit app. With the Fitbit Inspire close by, open the Fitbit app. Open the Today tab and tap on your profile picture. Tap your device image > Notifications. If you're prompted to pair your Fitbit device, follow the on-screen instructions. Choose which types of notifications you want to receive. Tap App Notifications and choose the apps you want notifications from. Sync your device.

Once you're all set up, you can leave your iPhone in your pocket or bag until you get an important notification or alert on your Fitbit Inspire.

Our top equipment picks

Obviously, in order to get notifications on your Fitbit Inspire, you'll need to own one. The Fitbit Inspire family includes two different devices, the Fitbit Inspire and the Fitbit Inspire HR. Both health and fitness trackers will track your steps, exercise, calories burned, and sleep. The more expensive Fitbit Insipire HR also tracks heart rate, which gives you a more detailed picture of your exercise, your cardio fitness, and your sleep, as well as allowing guided breathing exercises. Both devices allow notifications from your iPhone for calls, texts, and other apps of your choice.