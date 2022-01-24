Every Nintendo Switch game purchase you make earns you Gold Points, whether in the eShop or a physical game. Those points can be used toward purchases for things like background themes for your 3DS, Prima game guides, and discounts for Wii U purchases. You can also exchange your Gold Points toward purchases made in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Here's everything you need to know about Gold Points and how to use them.

How to add your Gold Points for game purchases on Nintendo Switch

Every digital game you purchase on the Switch or 3DS eShop rewards you with Gold Points that can be used for purchases in the Switch eShop. Gold Points for physical games can only be redeemed within one year of the game's original release date. Make sure to do this process before then.

Gold Points from eShop games are super easy to redeem. It's automatic. As soon as you buy a game, the points are added to your My Nintendo Account. Just make sure your Nintendo Network ID is linked to your Nintendo Account before you make any purchases so all of your eShop game purchases from your various consoles will share the Gold Point rewards.

Physical game cards that you purchase for your Switch require a few additional steps to secure your Gold Points.

If you have a physical version of the game, insert the game card into your Switch. Hover over the game you want to redeem points for from the Home screen. Press the + button on the right Joy-Con controller. Select My Nintendo Rewards Program from the Options menu. Select Earn Gold Points (Game Card version only). Select the profile for which you want to receive the points. Select Earn Points for this software. 8 Select OK to finish the process.

You now have Gold Points in your My Nintendo loyalty program account.

How to redeem Gold Points for games in the Switch eShop

Once you've added all of your eligible Gold Points to your Nintendo Account, you can redeem them in the eShop at any time toward game purchases.

Launch the Switch eShop from the Home screen. Select the user profile with your Gold Points. Select the game you want to buy. Select Proceed to Purchase. Select Redeem Points. Enter the number of points you want to use for this purchase. If you want to use them all, skip this step. Select Next. Choose your payment method.

The Gold Points will be redeemed, and the remaining amount that needs to be paid will appear on the screen. You can then continue with your purchase.

How to check your Gold Points balance

Maybe you've been downloading games willy-nilly all year long and have no idea how many points you have stored up, waiting to be used. You can find out how many Gold Points you have in your eShop account.

Launch the Switch eShop from the Home screen. Select the user profile with your Gold Points. Select your Account in the upper right corner of the screen. You'll see your Gold Points balance on the right next to a gold coin icon.

Your Gold Points balance will appear on your account's main page.

You can also find this information by checking your My Nintendo account summary online.

Navigate to My.Nintendo.com from a web browser and log in with your Nintendo Account username and password. Your total Platinum and Gold Points will be displayed on your main page.