The Inara outdoor wall lantern looks like any other traditional fixture. Inside, however, it offers the smart lighting capabilities only Philips Hue could provide. When the time comes to replace the light bulb in this fixture, follow these simple steps.

What's covered

Changing the bulb

Philips Hue ships the Inara outdoor wall lantern with a single white A19 LED bulb. You can purchase a similar bulb as a replacement or any bulb that uses an E26 fitting. Yes, this includes one of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs, which offers 16 million different light colors!

To change the bulb:

Unscrew the small screws on the outside of the lantern. There should be one on the top and one on the bottom of the unit. Remove the fixture surrounding the bulb. Remove the bulb you'd like to replace. Twist the new bulb into the fitting. Replace the fixture. Add the screws to the top and the bottom of the unit.

Once your bulb has been replaced, you're good to go. The new bulb should give you years of enjoyment before it too needs to be replaced.

What you need

This Philips Hue bulb is the one you should get if you're looking for an equal replacement.