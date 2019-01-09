The Inara outdoor wall lantern looks like any other traditional fixture. Inside, however, it offers the smart lighting capabilities only Philips Hue could provide. When the time comes to replace the light bulb in this fixture, follow these simple steps.
What's covered
- Amazon: Philips Hue Inara White Smart Outdoor Wall Fixture ($50)
- Amazon: Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulb ($15)
- Amazon: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 ($50)
Changing the bulb
Philips Hue ships the Inara outdoor wall lantern with a single white A19 LED bulb. You can purchase a similar bulb as a replacement or any bulb that uses an E26 fitting. Yes, this includes one of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs, which offers 16 million different light colors!
To change the bulb:
- Unscrew the small screws on the outside of the lantern. There should be one on the top and one on the bottom of the unit.
- Remove the fixture surrounding the bulb.
- Remove the bulb you'd like to replace.
- Twist the new bulb into the fitting.
- Replace the fixture.
- Add the screws to the top and the bottom of the unit.
Once your bulb has been replaced, you're good to go. The new bulb should give you years of enjoyment before it too needs to be replaced.
What you need
This Philips Hue bulb is the one you should get if you're looking for an equal replacement.
White light only
Philips Hue White A19 Single LED Bulb
Tried and true
Most folks will only want a white light for their outdoor fixtures. This is the light bulb that already ships with the Inara outdoor wall lantern. By using this bulb as a replacement, your light will be up and running as before.
Smart fixture
Philips Hue Inara White Smart Outdoor Wall Fixture
A traditional fixture with a twist
It looks like a traditional fixture, but inside, it packs a punch with compatibility with Philips Hue bulbs. Are you looking for another Inara for outside your home? Take a look for discounts on Amazon.
Colorful alternative and new purchase
If you're looking for a more multicolored replacement or want to buy another Inara, read below.
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 ($50 at Amazon)
Are you ready to add some color to your outdoor lighting experience? Here's the bulb to get. The white and color ambiance A19 brings to the table everything you love about the Philips Hue lighting system but now in color too.
