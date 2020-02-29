macOS Catalina LaunchpadSource: iMore

On Launchpad, you have access to all of your Mac apps, regardless of where they are installed on your computer. While you can expect few problems on Launchpad with apps installed in the Applications folder, the same can't be said for titles downloaded and stored elsewhere. Occasionally, installed apps aren't showing up under Launchpad. Conversely, you might see icons for apps that are no longer on your computer. In times like these, the Launchpad database gets corrupted. Luckily, there's a quick fix for it!

How to reset Launchpad on your Mac

  1. Go to the Finder on your Mac.
  2. Hold down the Option key and click on the Go menu.
  3. Select Library.

  4. Open the Application Support folder.

    Mac Library Application SupportSource: iMore

  5. Click on the Dock folder.

  6. Delete all the files ending in ".db."

    Application Support DockSource: iMore

  7. Empty the Trash on your Mac.
  8. Restart your Mac.

Once your Mac has restarted, it will automatically rebuild the Launchpad database and repopulate it with an accurate count of the apps you have on your Mac.

