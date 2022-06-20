While you've been able to download episodes of podcasts in the Podcasts app for a while, the latest version of iOS 15 and iPadOS now lets you save those episodes to a special list in your library.
Now, in iOS 15, anytime you want to listen to a saved episode of your favorite podcast later, you can do so with a couple of taps in the Podcasts app. This allows you to turn your best iPhone into an offline podcast playing machine with a playlist of all your saved episodes. Here's how to save and download episodes in the Podcasts app on iPhone and iPad.
How to save episodes in the Podcasts app
When you save an episode of a podcast in the Podcasts app, it will do two things. It automatically downloads the episode, so you can listen to it offline whenever you want, and it will add it to the saved list in your Podcasts app Library.
- Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen.
- Find the episode you want to save.
- Tap ... beside the episode you want to save.
Tap Save Episode.
You'll see a pop-up on your screen that says episode saved, and now you'll be able to find the saved episode from the saved tab in your library.
How to remove saved episodes in the Podcasts app
When you remove a saved episode, it will only remove it from the saved list in your library. It will not delete the downloaded episode from the downloaded list in your library like any other download podcast episode.
- Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen.
- Tap the Library tab along the bottom of your screen.
Tap Saved.
- Tap ... beside the saved episode you want to remove.
Tap Unsaved episode.
Ready to listen
Podcasts are a great way to unwind after a long day, catch up on the latest news, escape to a different world, and so much more. Now that you know how to save and download episodes in the Podcasts app on iPhone and iPad, this process can be even smoother. Get to listening to the best podcasts in the Podcasts app now!
Updated June 2022: Updated for the latest version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.
Goodbye autocorrected texts! Edit and unsend in Messages with iOS 16.
iOS 16 brings the ability to edit, unsend, and even mark conversations as unread in the Messages app. Here's how to do all that!
iPhone 14 could get a major supply boost ahead of release
Apple is to evaluate samples of its OLED iPhone 14 panels from BOE, which could see the supply of the device vastly improve.
Watch the moment Maryland Apple store employees form company's first union
Employees at Apple's Towson Mall store in Baltimore have become the first in the company's history to form a union.
Charge up your AirPods without plugging in
Looking for the perfect charging case for your AirPods that’ll let you boost your battery on the go? Here are the best of the best AirPods wireless chargers right now!