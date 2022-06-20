Now, in iOS 15 , anytime you want to listen to a saved episode of your favorite podcast later, you can do so with a couple of taps in the Podcasts app. This allows you to turn your best iPhone into an offline podcast playing machine with a playlist of all your saved episodes. Here's how to save and download episodes in the Podcasts app on iPhone and iPad.

While you've been able to download episodes of podcasts in the Podcasts app for a while, the latest version of iOS 15 and iPadOS now lets you save those episodes to a special list in your library.

How to save episodes in the Podcasts app

When you save an episode of a podcast in the Podcasts app, it will do two things. It automatically downloads the episode, so you can listen to it offline whenever you want, and it will add it to the saved list in your Podcasts app Library.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen. Find the episode you want to save. Tap ... beside the episode you want to save. Tap Save Episode.

You'll see a pop-up on your screen that says episode saved, and now you'll be able to find the saved episode from the saved tab in your library.

How to remove saved episodes in the Podcasts app

When you remove a saved episode, it will only remove it from the saved list in your library. It will not delete the downloaded episode from the downloaded list in your library like any other download podcast episode.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen. Tap the Library tab along the bottom of your screen. Tap Saved. Tap ... beside the saved episode you want to remove. Tap Unsaved episode.

Ready to listen

Podcasts are a great way to unwind after a long day, catch up on the latest news, escape to a different world, and so much more. Now that you know how to save and download episodes in the Podcasts app on iPhone and iPad, this process can be even smoother. Get to listening to the best podcasts in the Podcasts app now!