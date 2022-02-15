Apple's iOS 15.4 beta 3 adds a newly refreshed Podcasts app that brings new filter and browsing options for podcast listeners to enjoy.

Apple made iOS 15.4 beta 3 available to developers earlier today and the folk at 9to5Mac have been poking around ever since. The outlet now reports that an updated Podcasts app adds improved filtering and browsing options that will make it easier for people to find the podcast episodes that they want to listen to.

Apple has quietly updated its Podcasts app in iOS 15.4 beta to include new filter options when browsing shows in your library or in the Apple Podcasts catalog. Once you choose a podcast, there are now options to filter episodes by played, unplayed, downloaded, or saved.

The same iOS 15.4 update also now allows Podcasts users to filter episodes in specific seasons for the first time, too. Those who update to the new iOS 15.4 update will see a new splash screen explaining the new features the first time they open Podcasts.

Podcasts is one of the best iPhone apps for listening to podcasts and some Apple-specific podcasts are only available via that particular app as well. There are of course plenty of third-party podcast apps in the App Store including Overcast, Castro, and Pocket Casts among others.