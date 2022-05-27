Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models offer superb performance and efficiency gains with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the return of varied I/O options, and gorgeous displays.
Though the new machines are undoubtedly the best MacBooks ever, they also bring something else that's new to the Mac: the notch. For Apple, as it is known officially, the camera housing is a necessary evil to shrink the bezels while improving the camera quality on the new laptops. Unfortunately, however, the notch is causing problems for some users when app controls and menu bar items become hidden.
Fortunately, there's a simple way to fix it by scaling the app in question to fit below the 2021 MacBook Pro notch. Here's how to do it.
How to scale apps around the notch on the MacBook Pro (2021)
- Quit the app causing the problem by choosing Quit from the app's menu in the menu bar or by pressing Command-Q.
Click the Finder icon in the Dock, then click Applications in the Finder sidebar.
- Select the app, then choose File > Get Info, Control-click > Get Info, or press Command-I.
In the Info window that opens, check the box next to Scale to fit below built-in camera.
Easy fix
After following the above steps, the app with the disappearing menu bar items should scale down to fit below the notch. The app essentially takes up the amount of screen real estate offered by previous-generation MacBook Pro models.
It's worth noting that the "Scale to fit below built-in camera" setting will not appear in the Get Info window for apps that have been updated to work with the notch-bearing MacBook models. As more people get their hands on the Macs, more app developers may update their apps with proper compatibility.
Updated May 2022: These are still the appropriate steps on Mac.
Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.
Microsoft could release the inexpensive Apple TV that Apple won't make
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new, inexpensive streaming stick that could not only allow people to stream games, but also video content.
Celebrate 'Stranger Things' season 4 with this cool WhatsApp sticker pack
It's here! After a long wait, Stranger Things season four, volume one is now available to stream on Netflix and you can celebrate with a cool new WhatsApp sticker pack!
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: It can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.