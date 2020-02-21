WhatsApp can do more than just send messages — you can send emojis, photos, videos and much more to family and friends no matter where they are through your phone's data plan or a Wi-Fi connection. There are a couple of different ways to go about composing a message, so we'll cover that first.
- How to send a new message in WhatsApp for iPhone
- How to send a message to an existing conversation
- How to send a group message in WhatsApp for iPhone
How to send a new message in WhatsApp for iPhone
- Launch WhatsApp.
- Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.
Tap the New Chat button. It's in the top right corner.
Tap on the contact you want.
- Enter your message in the text field.
Tap Send.
How to send a message to an existing conversation
Once you've started a conversation with a contact, your conversation will appear on the chats screen and you can easily message them at any time.
- Launch WhatsApp.
- Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.
Tap the conversation you want. 4, Tap the text field.
Enter your message
Tap send.
How to send a group message in WhatsApp for iPhone
Regardless if you have an iPhone or Android, everybody on WhatsApp can be added to a group chat making it easy to make plans and chat with everyone at once.
- Launch WhatsApp.
- Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.
Tap the New Chat button. It's in the top right corner.
Tap New Group.
- Tap the contacts you want to add to the group.
Tap Next.
Enter a group subject.
- Tap the camera if you want to add a picture for the group. This is optional.
Tap Create.
Any Questions?
Let us know in the comments below!
Updated February 2020: Updated for the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS.
AirPods Pro Lite rumors just won't go away with mid-2020 launch suggested
If AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't right for you, what about AirPods Pro Lite? A new report suggests a mid-2020 launch window.
Some expensive cars can't run CarPlay, but this Raspberry Pi 3 can
You can buy some very expensive cars that don't support CarPlay yet, but someone managed to make it work with their Raspberry Pi 3.
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
Want to get rolling? Here are the best fitness trackers for cyclists
Track every rotation of your ride with these fitness trackers designed specifically for cyclists.