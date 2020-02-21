Whatsapp Message HeroSource: Luke Filipowicz/iMore

WhatsApp can do more than just send messages — you can send emojis, photos, videos and much more to family and friends no matter where they are through your phone's data plan or a Wi-Fi connection. There are a couple of different ways to go about composing a message, so we'll cover that first.

How to send a new message in WhatsApp for iPhone

  1. Launch WhatsApp.
  2. Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.

  3. Tap the New Chat button. It's in the top right corner.

    Launch WhatsApp, tap chats, and then tap the new chat button.Source: iMore

  4. Tap on the contact you want.

  5. Enter your message in the text field.

  6. Tap Send.

    Tap on the contact you want to message, enter your message, and then tap send. Source: iMore

How to send a message to an existing conversation

Once you've started a conversation with a contact, your conversation will appear on the chats screen and you can easily message them at any time.

  1. Launch WhatsApp.
  2. Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.

  3. Tap the conversation you want. 4, Tap the text field.

    Launch WhatsApp, tap chats, tap the conversation you want, and then tap the text field. Source: iMore

  4. Enter your message

  5. Tap send.

    Enter your message and then tap send.Source: iMore

How to send a group message in WhatsApp for iPhone

Regardless if you have an iPhone or Android, everybody on WhatsApp can be added to a group chat making it easy to make plans and chat with everyone at once.

  1. Launch WhatsApp.
  2. Tap the Chats tab on the bottom of your screen.

  3. Tap the New Chat button. It's in the top right corner.

    Launch WhatsApp, tap chats, and then tap the new chat button.Source: iMore

  4. Tap New Group.

  5. Tap the contacts you want to add to the group.

  6. Tap Next.

    Tap new group, tap the contacts you want to add to the group, and then tap next. Source: iMore

  7. Enter a group subject.

  8. Tap the camera if you want to add a picture for the group. This is optional.

  9. Tap Create.

    Enter a group subject, tap the camera if you want to add a picture, and then tap create. Source: iMore

Updated February 2020: Updated for the latest version of WhatsApp on iOS.