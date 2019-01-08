Using Philips Hue Color and Ambiance lights in your home requires purchasing a starter kit or a separate smart hub along with compatible light bulbs. From there, you'll need to set up the lights using the official Hue app for iOS or Android. Once your system is ready to go, you can choose from 16 million colors to change the look and atmosphere of your room or control your lights with your voice device.

Follow these steps to get started with Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance lights.

Screw in the bulbs into your existing lighting fixtures. Turn on your wall light switches, if applicable. If you haven't yet done so, connect the Philips Hue Smart Hub to your home Wi-Fi router using the cable provided. Power up the smart hub by plugging it into an electrical plug. Wait for the three lights on the top of the device to come on. Download the official Hue app for iOS or Android. Next, you'll want to add the new lights to the Hue app. Tap Settings at the bottom right of the app. On the next screen, tap Add Light. Tap "Search" for the app to find your new lights.

Once you perform these tasks, you're ready to use Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance lights in your home. These are controllable through the official Hue app and with third-party solutions too. It has been my experience that setting up Philips Hue lighting products is a simple process, no matter the experience level. The best rule of thumb is to make sure the lights are powered on through the light switch when applicable.

