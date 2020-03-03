Yesterday, March 2, it emerged that Apple had agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its controversial practice of slowing down iPhones.

The practice led to some users having to replace their iPhone batteries, or even their entire phones after as little as three years due to a decline in performance brought on by Apple's iOS updates.

Apple maintains that it manages the performance in its iPhones to prevent older models from shutting down unexpectedly under heavy loads, and has denied wrongdoing as part of this settlement. As noted by Tom's Guide, the settlement figure needs to be ratified by a U.S. District Judge in California. As it stands, however, customers may receive a payout of $25. This could reportedly be adjusted depending on how many people are eligible, as Apple is obligated to pay out at least $310 million.

The settlement covers the following devices running iOS 10.2.1 or later:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

It also covers U.S owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.

If and when the decision is ratified by a District Judge, it is likely that Apple will come forward with information as to how customers can apply for this compensation. Lawyers representing Apple customers in the case described the settlement as "fair, reasonable and adequate."