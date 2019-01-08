Fore Photo is great for automagically creating the background blur, no matter what the object is (it doesn't have to be a face). It pretty much never gets it exactly right, but you can mask out the parts that you do or don't want blurred after it automatically applies the effect. You can adjust the size of the brush, and can pinch-to-zoom and get really close, which is a huge bonus for masking those tiny little areas. There are five different levels of blur, so you can go wild, making a single image really pop, or you can tone it down for that perfect depth effect look. There aren't very many options, other than adjusting the level of blur intensity – you can't even take a photo from within the app - but it is the best at automatically blurring the background of all of the apps I've used. Not perfect, but better at it than the rest. If you don't want to do much work to get the Fauxtrait mode look, Fore Photo makes it the easiest, while still looking pretty good. Free - Download now FabFocus

FabFocus is a dedicated background blur effects app that has a lot of options. You can adjust the bokeh shape and blur amount, and even add mask feathering to create a more realistic depth effect, instead of that weirdly isolated object look that some apps have. FabFocus uses facial recognition technology to create an automatic blur effect around the spot it identified as a face. If it doesn't find a face, it recommends you manually mask the object. It isn't perfect, but you can also manually adjust the masking after the initial effect, which makes it a lot easier to quickly add the finishing touches. The masking brush sits about a half-inch above where your finger rests, which I'm not a fan of, but I understand why it's useful. You can't pinch-to-zoom, but you can double-tap the screen to zoom into a specific area and double-tap again to zoom out. I didn't think I liked FabFocus at first, but once I started playing around with the advanced blur editing features, I realized it's actually the best one of the bunch. If you want a lot of manual adjustments to fine-tune the style of depth effect your pictures achieve, get FabFocus. $2.99 - Download now AfterFocus

AfterFocus has a unique masking mechanism. Instead of "painting" a mask inside of an object, you draw a line around the subject of your photo. Then, you draw a second line, creating the background. You can fine-tune any mistakes by adding more lines to a specific area. You can then use either a lens blur or motion blur to create a different effect, depending on what look you want to achieve. You can also adjust the type of blur used by selecting a different aperture. Finalize the photo by adding a filter or vignette. You can even add stickers and markups, if that's your bag. I'm not a fan of the masking mechanism. I found it difficult to use when I was trying to work with details. You can't cross the foreground and background lines, so I struggled to fit between two objects that I wanted to mask. I love the variety of blur and aperture options. Even though I couldn't mask the objects quite the way I wanted, I was able to achieve a really good looking depth effect by adjusting the aperture and adding a filter. If you prefer a loose background blur, but also want a lot of features and options, AfterFocus gets it right. $0.99 - Download now PortraitCam