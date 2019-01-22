New in iOS 12 is a feature called "Critical Alerts". Apple describes it as a "new type of opt-in alert for important information, like reports from a healthcare provider, which you'll receive even during Do Not Disturb".

Not every app has the ability to issue a critical alert. Instead, third-party app makers must apply to Apple for permission to include the feature in their app. Apple plans to allow only those apps related to public safety, security, and medical/health to make use of a critical alert setting.

My spouse called me today to tell me that she had accidentally triggered our house alarm. I was driving at the time—with Do Not Disturb While Driving turned on. It would have been nice if the house alarm app on my iPhone had been able to break through Do Not Disturb and alert me that the alarm had been triggered. But alas, the app has not yet been updated.

Enabling Critical Alerts

You may have an app on your iPhone that can take advantage of this new feature. If so, you were already notified about it. The first time you launch an app that supports critical alerts it will display a sheet to allow you to turn on the feature.