WhatsApp is finally getting a Dark Mode for iOS; if you happen to have access to the TestFlight beta for WhatsApp, the latest beta version has Dark Mode in it. Unfortunately, that beta program is full, so there's no way for most users to make use of WhatsApp Dark Mode.

There's no official word on when the Dark Mode feature will make its way to the public version of the app, but if you're lucky enough to be on the beta, here's how you can turn it on.

The Dark Mode feature is part of the WhatsApp beta software. As with all beta software, it is possible to run into glitches, and it's possible to lose data (such as your WhatsApp chats) as the beta software is not ready for general use. Features in the beta are subject to change and may or may not come to the public version.

How to turn on Dark Mode for WhatsApp on iOS 13

Launch WhatsApp Tap the Settings tab. Tap Chat. Tap Theme. Tap Dark

These steps should get you the Dark Mode on the WhatsApp beta, but there is some confusion if this is the only way Dark Mode will be enabled on WhatsApp. It doesn't seem as of right now that WhatsApp Dark Mode turns on automatically when you select the Dark Mode in iOS 13 like some other apps.

Facebook, who owns WhatsApp, has been slightly inconsistent when it comes to how it implements Dark Mode on its apps. Instagram's Dark Mode will automatically be enabled when you turn on Dark Mode for iOS, whereas Facebook Messenger is a separate toggle feature in the app itself and not tied to the iOS setting.

Since this is a beta feature for WhatsApp, all of this is subject to change without any notice. We will have to wait for the public version to release to see exactly how WhatsApp plans on handling Dark Mode on iOS.

How to turn on Dark Mode for WhatsApp on Android

If you happen to be an Android user, WhatsApp Dark Mode came to the beta of the Android version over a month ago. The WhatsApp interface on Android and iOS are quite different, but our friends over at Android Central can help you get Dark Mode for WhatsApp working on your Android phone.

