Skype is a popular telecommunications app from MIcrosoft that offers video chat and voice calls across multiple devices, including Mac, iOS, and iPadOS, among many others. Skype for Business is a similar product, but one for the enterprise, and you may be using it more because you're working from home these days. But no matter the reason, the time may come when you need to delete the Skype for Business app from your devices.

Here's how to do a regular and clean Skype for Business uninstall on macOS.

Uninstalling Skype for Business on Mac

To remove Skype for Business on Mac:

Click Skype for Business from the Skype for Business toolbar. Choose Sign Out. Close the Skype for Business on Mac sign in page. Right-click on the Skype for Business icon on the Mac dock. Choose Quit to quit the app. Open Finder on your Mac. Click Go from the toolbar. Choose Applications. Drag the Skype for Business app into the Trash.

Extra Steps, as necessary

Your IT manager might recommend extra steps for removing Skype for Business. These steps should only be followed if you're well versed in Terminal, or a member of your support team has given you the go-ahead. If you're home-based and are using a personal Mac, I suggest not following these additional steps.

To do a clean uninstall of Skype for Business on your Mac:

Open Finder on your Mac. Click Go from the toolbar. Choose Utilities. Select Terminal. Run the following commands in a Terminal:

Note: Use the most current commands as listed on the Microsoft support website.

Next:

Open Finder on your Mac. Click Go from the toolbar. Choose Utilities. Select Keychain Access. In your logon keychains, delete Skype for Business.

You've deleted the Skype for Business app on your Mac.

Questions?

Do you have any questions or concerns about deleting or using Skype on your Mac or other devices? Let us know below.