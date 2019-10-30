Unlocking your phone from Verizon can give you the option to shop around for the best plans at any of the other carriers. Keep in mind, not all carriers will accept all unlocked phones, so, if you have a carrier in mind you want to switch to, it's probably best that you check with them to make sure your phone would be compatible with their network before you jump overboard.

When it comes to Verizon, there isn't too much information you need to know in order to unlock your iPhone.

What requirements do I have to know?

Unfortunately, Verizon has gone away from its older unlocking policy where the carrier unlocked all phones within 24 hours starting several months back. According to Verizon, they now require 60-days after phone is purchased before they unlock the device. To quote them directly: