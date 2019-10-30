Unlocking your phone from Verizon can give you the option to shop around for the best plans at any of the other carriers. Keep in mind, not all carriers will accept all unlocked phones, so, if you have a carrier in mind you want to switch to, it's probably best that you check with them to make sure your phone would be compatible with their network before you jump overboard.
When it comes to Verizon, there isn't too much information you need to know in order to unlock your iPhone.
What requirements do I have to know?
Unfortunately, Verizon has gone away from its older unlocking policy where the carrier unlocked all phones within 24 hours starting several months back. According to Verizon, they now require 60-days after phone is purchased before they unlock the device. To quote them directly:
After 60 days, we will automatically remove the lock. Following the 60 day lock period, we do not lock our phones at any time.
That means that any iPhone that was bought with Verizon or any of its retailing partners such as Best Buy, Target, or Walmart will be locked. However, Verizon does not require the device to be fully paid off before requesting an unlock, which is great for those who are on an installment.
As for the other major carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, the requirements vary. AT&T not only requires 60-days of active service, but for the phone to be paid off (including installments). Sprint requires 50-days, plus device paid off, while T-Mobile wants 40 days of active service with device paid off.
Surprisingly, this slightly makes Verizon the easiest carrier with the loosest restrictions when it comes to unlocking your phone.
How do I request for my phone to be unlocked from Verizon?
So, if you bought your phone outright; or, just wait the 60-days, you shouldn't have to request Verizon to unlock your iPhone — it should already be ready to roll onto another carrier's service. However, you don't have to take our word for it: contact Verizon customer support and inquire about unlocking your iPhone.
