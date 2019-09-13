The Apple Watch Series 5 has a few exciting and great new features, and you may be thinking it's time to swap out that old one on your wrist for the shiny new one. Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 5 is a pretty simple process, but we have a few tips on how to make the transition as seamless as possible. How to prepare your old Apple Watch for sale or trade-in

The majority of your Apple Watch's data lives on your iPhone, so it's not a particularly complicated process to prepare your watch for a potential buyer or relative; however, you're going to want to make sure you unpair it from your current phone and delete it from your iCloud account properly. How to prepare your old Apple Watch for sale How to sell your Apple Watch

If you're looking to upgrade to a new Apple Watch Series 5, switch between aluminum or stainless steel, or simply aren't using your Watch anymore and want to find it a new home, selling it can help you earn back some cash. While there aren't as many places to sell your old Apple Watch as there is your old iPhone, there are still a few worth checking out. How to sell your Apple Watch How to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 5

While you can't walk into an Apple Store this instant and buy the new Apple Watch until next week, you can pre-order the Series 5 right now! Though the latest models will be in stock and in stores on Sept. 20, there's no guarantee your local retailer will have the exact model and style you want. That's why preordering is key! How to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 5 Which size of the Apple Watch Series 5 should you get?

Apple Watch Series 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. A couple of millimeters here or there might not sound like a lot, but at watch size, it makes a huge difference. The new small watch now has a screen that's slightly bigger than the old big watch, and the big watch has a bigger screen than ever before. And yeah, that's for the aluminum, steel, Nike+, and Hermès versions. All of them. That might make choosing more complicated than ever. But don't worry, we got you. Here's how to pick the perfect size for you! Apple Watch Series 5 size: Should you buy the 40mm or 44mm? Setting up your Apple Watch Series 5