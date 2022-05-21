On Tuesday, Apple previewed new accessibility features coming to their platforms this year, including new navigation, health, and communication tools alongside Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). Among these announcements was the expansion of their Accessibility Assistant shortcut to Mac and Apple Watch to "help recommend accessibility features based on user preferences". The new shortcuts have now been released in the "Shortcuts for Accessibility" category in the Gallery for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, along with the 26 Accessibility shortcuts that users can add right away in their Shortcuts app. Accessibility Assistant shortcuts Apple first introduced the Accessibility Assistant for iPhone and iPad for last year's GAAD in 2021, previewing the capability on YouTube in a short demo:

On Twitter, the Apple Support account also shared a set of photos (with alternate text) explaining how to find the Shortcuts for Accessibility banner in the in-app Gallery: The Shortcuts app also has a full collection of shortcuts related to accessibility, from toggling features with your voice to counting your medication.



Here's where to find them. pic.twitter.com/Io29Qv2IYU — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) May 20, 2021 The new Mac Accessibility Assistant and Apple Watch Accessibility Assistants announced this week take advantage of the new actions introduced with Shortcuts for Mac and watchOS this year, recommending features across all platforms that work well for each person's specific conditions. (This shortcut for the Shortcuts app is not to be confused with the Accessibility shortcut button, which is another useful feature). The Accessibility Assistant shortcuts work like this (shown only for Mac): Each shortcut gives you a prompt to choose a category of conditions that you might need assistance with; select Done to continue. Once you select a category, a list of conditions is shown; choose a condition and select Done to continue. The shortcut will ask you if you want to specify more conditions; choose Add more to repeat Step 1 and Step 2, or press Finished to continue. The shortcut will then create a new note in the Notes app and show the note to you; it will contain a set of recommend features to explore that are specific to your conditions. The shortcut works the same across all three versions, but includes different recommendations specific to each platform's available features. These instructions are fairly detailed and are great for learning all about what Accessibility features will be good for you, however it might be a lot to digest all at once. Make sure to take your time and explore the features as you read the note, as it may help to see them working in practice. Accessibility shortcuts Once you've figured out some of the Accessibility features you might want to use, it's time to get some of Apple's shortcuts from the Gallery to automate the process of using them.