If you're working with a small screen or need to focus on one specific app, you can use full-screen mode in macOS to brush unused apps aside and commit your entire screen to a single app. Here's all you need to know about full-screen mode on Mac.

How to enter full-screen mode on Mac

  1. In the top left corner of the app window, click the full-screen button. It's green and looks like two arrows pointing outward

  2. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.

    To enter full-screen mode, click on the full-screen button at the top left of an app window. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.Source: iMore

Navigating full-screen mode on Mac

  • To access the Mac menu bar, hover your cursor over the top of the screen. The menu bar will drop down so you can access its tools.
  • If you need to get access to the Dock, move your cursor toward the Dock. The Dock is either on the left, right, or bottom of your Mac's screen.
  • To switch between apps while in full-screen mode, you can use a three-finger swipe gesture on your Mac trackpad or use the Command + Tab shortcut keys.

How to exit full-screen mode on Mac

  1. Hover your cursor over the top left corner of the screen until you see the window bar. Then click the Exit full-screen button. It's red and looks like an X.

  2. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.

    To exit full-screen mode, click on the exit full screen button at the top left of an app window. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.Source: iMore

Updated November 2020: Updated for macOS Big Sur.

