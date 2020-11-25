If you're working with a small screen or need to focus on one specific app, you can use full-screen mode in macOS to brush unused apps aside and commit your entire screen to a single app. Here's all you need to know about full-screen mode on Mac.

How to enter full-screen mode on Mac

In the top left corner of the app window, click the full-screen button. It's green and looks like two arrows pointing outward Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.

Navigating full-screen mode on Mac

To access the Mac menu bar, hover your cursor over the top of the screen . The menu bar will drop down so you can access its tools.

. The menu bar will drop down so you can access its tools. If you need to get access to the Dock, move your cursor toward the Dock . The Dock is either on the left, right, or bottom of your Mac's screen.

. The Dock is either on the left, right, or bottom of your Mac's screen. To switch between apps while in full-screen mode, you can use a three-finger swipe gesture on your Mac trackpad or use the Command + Tab shortcut keys.

How to exit full-screen mode on Mac

Hover your cursor over the top left corner of the screen until you see the window bar. Then click the Exit full-screen button. It's red and looks like an X. Alternatively, use the keyboard shortcut Control + Command + F.

