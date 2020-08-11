Instagram may have started as a simple app to share photos with your followers, but in recent years it has become so much more than that. The massive social media platform is continually trying to find new features to add to its app to keep users coming back for more, and its latest feature is called Instagram Reels. Instagram Reels is a new way to create and share content on Instagram, and it works differently than the other video features such as live video, Instagram TV, and your Instagram Story. Here's what you need to know about how to use Instagram Reels. What is Instagram Reels

How to create an Instagram Reels

Breakdown of editing tools What is Instagram Reels Instagram Reels lets you record and edit 15-second videos to share with your followers, or if you have a public account, it will show your Reels can show up in the explore feed. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Unlike your Instagram Story, which can also capture videos that you can edit with emojis, GIFs, and other fun features, Reels lets you use multiple clips like TikTok. There are multiple effects you can add to any clip in the 15 seconds as well as music through Instagram music. There are also some other fun features like changing the playback speed of a clip and an align feature that lets you line up your clips so you can try to be in the same spot in each clip. How to create an Instagram Reels If you've used Instagram before to make videos for your Story, the interface is pretty similar, but Reels does give you a few more options. When you open your Instagram camera, you'll now see three options at the bottom of the screen. Live, Story, and Reels. Tap on Reels to get started.

When you have the Reels camera open, you can tap and hold on the camera button to record a video clip. When you let go of the camera button, it will stop recording, creating a clip. As you record a clip, you'll notice the progress bar at the top of the page, which shows how much time you have left before the clip is full — as long as you have time left, you can continue to add clips to your Reels. On the left-hand side of the screen in the Reels camera, you'll see a variety of different options for editing. You can add music, add effects, speed up or slow down a clip, and more.