Launchpad provides an iPad Home screen-like launcher on macOS, and a way to see, start, search for, delete, and otherwise manage apps on the Mac with macOS Big Sur installed.

How to launch an app in Launchpad on Mac

There are three ways to enter Launchpad: Click on the Launchpad icon in your Dock.

icon in your Dock. Do a four-finger pinch gesture on your trackpad.

gesture on your trackpad. Press the Launchpad button on your Apple keyboard, when applicable. Click on the app you want to launch.

How to search an app in Launchpad on Mac

If you have a lot of apps installed, you can easily search for them in Launchpad.

Open Launchpad. Select the search bar at the top center of the Launchpad screen. Enter the name of the application you wish to find. Choose the app.

You will notice that as soon as you start typing, Launchpad will begin filtering the results, so in most cases, you shouldn't even have to type the entire name of the app to find it.

How to move apps in Launchpad on Mac

If you want to have all your favorite and most used apps in a certain location in Launchpad, you can easily move them around to arrange them however you want.

Open Launchpad. Click and hold the app you wish to move until it starts wiggling. Move the app using your mouse.

How to organize apps into folders in Launchpad on Mac

You can put apps into folders to better organize your Launchpad. It's perfect for putting similar apps together.

Open Launchpad. Click and hold on the app you wish to put in a folder until it starts wiggling. Drag the app on top of another app you wish to put into the same folder until a white box appears around both apps. Or drag the app into an existing folder. Let go.

How to delete apps in Launchpad on Mac

You can certain apps on your Mac from Launchpad, which is a great way to keep your desktop clean and organized. Please note that you can't delete certain built-in apps or apps running in the background on your Mac.

Open Launchpad. Click and hold the app you want to delete until it starts wiggling. Choose the X on top of the app to delete it. Select Delete in the pop-up box.

How to reset Launchpad on Mac

Sometimes, after installing a new app (especially third-party apps), you may notice it doesn't show up in Launchpad. There is a way to manually refresh Launchpad, which will most likely resolve the issue.

Click on your desktop. Click on the Go menu. It's up on the menu bar at the top of your screen. Press and hold the Option key. Click on Library. Double-click on the Application Support folder. Double-click on the Dock folder. Drag all files ending in .db into the trash. Choose on the Apple icon in the top left corner of your screen. It should look like this . Click on Restart. Confirm on the Restart button.

Your computer will restart, and when it boots back up, you should find all your apps available in Launchpad.

Questions?

