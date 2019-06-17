First, there were Animoji, then there were Memoji. Now, Apple's introducing Memoji stickers. Based on those original creations, these digital stickers are usable across your iPhone and iPad apps just like any other sticker pack that lives in your keyboard. Memoji stickers launch this fall on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.
Where can you use Memoji stickers?
Whenever you create a Memoji using your iPhone or iPad, a sticker pack representing that Memoji is also added to the native keyboard for use in Messages, Mail, and other third-party apps. These fun stickers show off your character in various poses. Memoji stickers are also available for Animojis.
How to use Memoji stickers
Newly created or existing Memoji and Animoji all receive sticker packs in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.
To access Memoji stickers:
- In an app that supports stickers, bring up the keyboard.
- At the top of the keyboard, tap on the new Memoji stickers icon.
- Scroll to find the Memoji or Animoji sticker pack to use.
-
Tap on the preferred pack.
- Select the sticker you'd like to use.
-
To send, tap the up arrow.
New sticker packs are created alongside new Memoji. To create new Memoji stickers:
- In an app that supports stickers, bring up the keyboard.
- At the top of the keyboard, tap on the new Memoji stickers icon.
-
Tap the + and create a new Memoji.
Once you've created a Memoji, a new sticker pack follows.
Any questions?
Apple will release iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 later this year. Until then, there's a chance the way Memoji stickers work will change during the beta process. If that happens, we'll update this post. In the meantime, let us know if you have any questions about Memoji below.
