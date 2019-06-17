First, there were Animoji, then there were Memoji. Now, Apple's introducing Memoji stickers. Based on those original creations, these digital stickers are usable across your iPhone and iPad apps just like any other sticker pack that lives in your keyboard. Memoji stickers launch this fall on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Where can you use Memoji stickers?

Whenever you create a Memoji using your iPhone or iPad, a sticker pack representing that Memoji is also added to the native keyboard for use in Messages, Mail, and other third-party apps. These fun stickers show off your character in various poses. Memoji stickers are also available for Animojis.