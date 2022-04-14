Messages mentions and inline responses are part of iOS and iPadOS, respectively. Here's a look at how these tools work and why they're helpful.
Using Messages mentions
To use mentions on the best iPhones or best iPad on iOS 15/iPadOS 15:
- Tap on the Messages app on your Home screen.
- Choose the appropriate group chat.
- Type your message as usual.
- Include @person to create a mention. For example, if Jay is a member of your group, type "@jay."
Tap the up arrow to send the message.
For mentions to work, you must type out the name as it's listed in Messages. Successful mentions are highlighted in the group chat.
Setting up alerts for Messages mentions
By default, you'll receive alerts anytime someone mentions your name in Messages, even if you turn off notifications for the Messages app overall. To change this setting:
- Tap the Settings app on your device.
- Choose Messages.
Toggle off Notify Me under Mentions.
Using inline replies with Messages mentions
To use inline replies in iOS/iPadOS:
- Tap on the Messages app on your Home screen.
- Choose the appropriate group chat.
- Push on the specific message to which you'd like to reply.
Choose Reply.
You'll see inline replies to the specific message noted with the word Reply. Tap on this to view additional comments for the particular message.
That's it! You can now use mentions and inline replies in group chats!
A lot to see
Apple tends to improve Messages with each iOS/iPadOS release. Group chat is one of the best to have arrived in recent years.
Apple suppliers avoided almost 14 million metric tons of carbon emissions
Apple has today announced that its suppliers were able to avoid 13.9 million metric tons of carbon emissions throughout 2021 while also more than doubling their use of clean power.
Elon Musk offers to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion and "transform it"
Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter for $41 billion, according to a regulatory filing.
Legendary Pokémon distributions keep getting worse and worse
Mythical and Legendary Pokémon have always been elusive, locked behind arbitrary limited-time events. Unfortunately, this hasn't gotten better with time.
Shoot 'em up with these great titles on Apple Arcade
Sometimes you just want to shoot the baddies, and these Apple Arcade games will let you do just that!