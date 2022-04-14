Messages mentions and inline responses are part of iOS and iPadOS, respectively. Here's a look at how these tools work and why they're helpful.

Using Messages mentions

To use mentions on the best iPhones or best iPad on iOS 15/iPadOS 15:

Tap on the Messages app on your Home screen. Choose the appropriate group chat. Type your message as usual. Include @person to create a mention. For example, if Jay is a member of your group, type "@jay." Tap the up arrow to send the message.

For mentions to work, you must type out the name as it's listed in Messages. Successful mentions are highlighted in the group chat.

Setting up alerts for Messages mentions

By default, you'll receive alerts anytime someone mentions your name in Messages, even if you turn off notifications for the Messages app overall. To change this setting:

Tap the Settings app on your device. Choose Messages. Toggle off Notify Me under Mentions.

Using inline replies with Messages mentions

To use inline replies in iOS/iPadOS:

Tap on the Messages app on your Home screen. Choose the appropriate group chat. Push on the specific message to which you'd like to reply. Choose Reply.

You'll see inline replies to the specific message noted with the word Reply. Tap on this to view additional comments for the particular message.

That's it! You can now use mentions and inline replies in group chats!

A lot to see

Apple tends to improve Messages with each iOS/iPadOS release. Group chat is one of the best to have arrived in recent years.