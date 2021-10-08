For some of us, getting a new game we'd wanted for a long time was life-changing. The new-game smell, holding it in your hand, just the sheer fact that it existed, and it was yours — it was a magical feeling. I often inspected every inch of the box art, and pored over the manual for hours, even bringing it to school to read during lunch. But kids today see fewer opportunities to appreciate the wonder that is the video game manual. With modern games, these little booklets have become rarer, and game boxes feel lighter than ever. It seems as though Nintendo, especially, has all but given up on the craft that is video game manuals. If this continues, a beloved part of the video game experience may just be lost forever. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Manuals and their purpose

Video game manuals provide information on how to operate the game with the controller, general goals for the player, and introduce the characters and enemies in the game, among other things. Game guides, on the other hand, are more in-depth and guide the player through the game. Game guides provide the player with instructions on how to get through each area, detailed information on items and enemies available, and advanced techniques. The line between manual and guide is often blurred, but manuals are often included with the game, while guides are provided by a third party. In the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Entertainment System, manuals served multiple purposes: teaching people how to play the game, helping tell the game's story, and showing players artwork that developers wouldn't have been able to convey with the limited hardware. Before the internet was widespread, gamers had to use tip hotlines and playground rumors for assistance when they got stuck in a game. But hotlines were expensive, and rumors were often unreliable — as anyone who desperately wanted to find a Mew in Pokémon Red, Blue, or Yellow could tell you. If you had some more money to spend, you could buy a game guide, but these weren't affordable or available to all. Hints and information were thus kept in game manuals so that everyone had a fair chance. How game manuals have changed

As digital games became more prevalent, manuals grew thinner until they stopped being present altogether. On the Nintendo 3DS, I saw manuals relegated to a single fold-out leaflet that only gave instructions on how to control the game. Soon those grew sparse, too. My Nintendo Wii U games sported manuals on how to access... the digital manual. You'd think that if companies had the money to print a manual on how to access a manual, they could just include the information on there. It seemed as if Nintendo was looking to save time, money, and resources on manuals, which is great for making video games more sustainable, but not so much for the gaming experience. As digital games became more prevalent, manuals grew thinner. It is ironic, though, that Nintendo sought to lessen waste by removing manuals, but decided to keep advertising inside game boxes. Kids who may have bought Pokémon Sun and Moon as their first game in the series weren't given an introduction to the world of Pokémon or how battles play out, but they did get to learn about the huge plastic Z-Ring toy through a leaflet coincidentally placed in the game's box as a way of strategic marketing. This issue is not exclusive to Nintendo consoles, either. While game maps, manuals and other extras were commonplace in PlayStation and Xbox releases, game boxes have become emptier with time, until the only material other than the disk is an advertisement, download code or some legal information. Digital manuals did eventually become available on the 3DS and Wii U, providing the player with all of the raw information previously displayed in physical manual books. Users could even enlarge the text, which made things more accessible for those with visual impairments. Health and safety information, privacy tips, and how to use amiibo were also included. I'll admit, the information in these manuals is robust, and although they may be more cumbersome to access than a booklet, the content is comparable to an extent. What are manuals like now?

As is the Nintendo thing to do, a new feature was added and promptly taken away. Digital manuals simply don't exist for Nintendo Switch games, and although there is a slot for manuals in physical game cases, they're never used. Nintendo seemed to realize at one point that this was an issue for popular games like Splatoon 2 because it ended up having to release separate retail versions with a guide. These manuals ended up being everything I wanted them to be, with full-color, glossy pages and detailed strategies designed to help players get the most out of their games. But it was only done for three Nintendo-published titles, never to be seen again. Indie games that probably could have benefitted from saving every penny possible started making their games more attractive by printing manuals. I remember being in awe of the thick manual offered in my 3DS copy of Shovel Knight, styled just like the manuals of old. It featured some tips not available in any in-game tutorials, and the art lent some newfound charm to the colorful cast of characters. Not every independent game development studio can afford to do this, though, so manuals are more likely to be a bonus than an expectation in indie games.

Game guides have always been around, providing in-depth information that couldn't fit in a manual. Whether you wanted a list of every item found in the game, every location, or every enemy type, those who wished to know their games intimately could do so. In the absence of manuals, game guides are still being produced by third-party companies like Prima Games and Dark Horse Comics. Piggyback produced the official game guide for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring information on all Shrine and Korok seed locations, along with much more. However, extensive guides aren't always the best option. Some guides cost more than half of what their respective games do, and it's cumbersome to have to exit games to keep referencing the manual, especially if you're trying something new. Many publishers have decided to incorporate aspects of manuals into the games themselves. Many publishers have decided to incorporate aspects of manuals into the games themselves, whether through in-game tutorials that explicitly give instruction on how to operate the game or incorporating problems to overcome in game design, like in World 1-1 of Super Mario Bros. on the NES. But explicit tutorials can be a drag if you've already played the game and may hinder the replay experience. It's part of why I only play Pokémon games once, as I have no way to skip all of the dialogue. Finally, there are online guides, walkthroughs, and wikis. These resources are a collaborative effort by players who meticulously record information on the game, advice for new players, and provide solutions to puzzles. It may take a while for information to be collected, and these online guides found on Fandom or online wikis are by no means official, and it's up to a dedicated fanbase to do the work. Players also turn to forum sites like Reddit and GameFAQs for tips, as well as YouTube for visual guides. While these are arguably the most accessible way to discover new information, they're not without their flaws. The internet, while wide and seemingly endless, is not fail-proof or secure. There's no telling if a security breach might render a domain useless, or if domain owners will choose to maintain them into perpetuity. I've experienced trying to look up a solution to a puzzle in a game online, finding a wiki page, and then seeing that the domain is no longer available. It's great to have backups of information and guides on the web, but hard copies and external drives are probably best if we wish to ensure that information stays secure. Manual preservation