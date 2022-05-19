Nintendo's amiibo are collectible figurines featuring all of your favorite video game characters from Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U. Ever the king of scarcity, Nintendo experienced supply issues, which led to rushes and shortages of certain figures. Some will set you back a pretty penny if you want to add them to your collection. Here are the most expensive amiibo statues out there.
This list includes amiibo that you can actually purchase; not special limited edition amiibo like the gold Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2 amiibo or defective amiibo that are no longer on the market.
Super Mario series
Teddy bear: Mega Yarn YoshiStaff Pick
This large plush amiibo was a Toys "R" Us exclusive. It was hard enough to find when it came out, but now that the toy company has gone under, it's even harder to obtain. Fortunately, there are some available on eBay if you're willing to pay the right price.
The knit puppy: Yarn Poochy
For my money, some of the coolest amiibo figures come from the Yoshi's Wooly World series. With figures made from real yarn, they stand out most in the amiibo series. The priciest figure from that release is Yoshi's puppy, Poochy.
Comet watcher: Rosalina
Rosalina is a gentle soul who first appeared in Super Mario Galaxy and has been featured in Mario multiplayer ever since. There are two versions of Rosalina, and the one pictured is the far more valuable one. Unfortunately, we weren't able to find this version of her amiibo anywhere, but we could find the other version for sale.
Doo-doo-doo-doo doo-doo: Goomba
These simple Goomba amiibo are some of the hardest to get your hands on, and the price reflects that. Get a grumpy brown mushroom man of your own and add him to the rest of your figures from the Mushroom Kingdom.
Shell-o there!: Koopa Troopa
These cute little Koopa Troopas are a must-have if you're collecting figures from the Mario games. It's a little pricey but look at that happy face. You know he'll fit in with the rest of your collection.
Second-place plumber: Mario (silver)
Mario has been the captain of Nintendo's ship for some time, and the Super Mario amiibo series honored the plumber in his signature red. The silver color version of this Mario sculpt was only available at Walmart and has gone up a bit in price since its release.
First-place plumber: Mario (gold)
When you start with color variants, it can be hard to stop. If you're going to be getting the silver Mario, then odds are that you will probably want the gold version as well.
Evil counterpart: Wario
Wario has long been one of Mario's biggest enemies. He sports a similar clothing style but with a zigzaggy mustache, pointed green shoes, and muscley arms.
Bad blood: Waluigi
Luigi's rival works with Wario to devise wicked schemes to thwart the Mario Bros. Sometimes that just involves trying to beat them at a game of tennis, using his long limbs as an advantage. His mustache-twirling menace has made him something of a fan favorite, so it's not surprising his amiibo is pretty pricey.
Big ape: Donkey Kong - amiibo
Donkey Kong was there with our favorite plumber from the beginning as the two were opponents in the first ever Mario game, then called Jump Man. As such, he's a pretty awesome collectible for any amiibo enthusiast.
Wedding crashers: Mario/Peach/Bowser Wedding 3-pack
To celebrate Super Mario Odyssey, a few figures could be found dressed in their best white wedding attire. You could buy Mario, Peach, and Bowser individually, but if you want to get them in the three-pack, you'll have to pay a decent amount.
The Legend of Zelda series
Save Hyrule: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Collection
The set includes Daruk, Mipha, Revaili, and Urbosa; the four champions Link must unite to defeat Calamity Ganon. They'll also work in the upcoming Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
A highly rated pair: Zelda and Loftwing
Along with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword came the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo. This figure comes with some in-game benefits and is overall just beautiful to look at.
The Ocarina king: Link: Ocarina of Time
With so many different Zelda-related amiibo on the market, there are bound to be a few that fetch some pretty steep prices. One such figure is the Ocarina of Time Link.
Scholarly princess: Nintendo amiibo-Zelda: Breath of the Wild
With the Nintendo Switch and Zelda's major success: Breath of the Wild, it's not surprising that figures from the game would become some of the rarest and most expensive collectibles. Add this princess Zelda figure to your collection.
Que terror music: Guardian: Breath of the Wild
You can't look at this figure without hearing the accompanying chase music. This unique figure is larger and heavier than most, and it has legs that you can bend and reposition.
The toonie heroes: Toon Link / Zelda The Wind Waker
In December of 2016, Nintendo released the 30th Anniversary Legend of Zelda series. There were various Link and Link-related figures that were a part of the release.
Splatoon
Squid sisters!: Callie and Marie 2-pack
If you missed your chance at picking up this Squid Sisters two-pack, then you are most likely going to be paying a premium to get your hands on them now. Callie and Marie are demanding pretty high prices these days, and if you absolutely have to have them, you'll have to dig into your wallet to get them.
Off the hook: Pearl and Marina - Splatoon
This special pop-idol duo from Splatoon packs tons of characters into one package. You can use these amiibo in Splatoon 2 to unlock each character's gear and even get photos with these musicians during Splatfest events.
Swimming solo: Inkling Squid (Orange) - Splatoon
There are several valuable Splatoon figures out there, and one of them is a Squid. This orange figure looks great on your shelf next to your other Splatoon figures. But if you don't have any others, his bright coloring makes him pop in any room.
It isn't easy being green: Inkling Girl (Green)
There are several different inkling girl variants, but this green figure holds the most worth. Maybe that's because she's the color of money. At any rate, no amiibo collection is complete without her.
Octoposse: Octoling Boy, Octopus, and Girl (3-Pack)
This sweet three-pack gives you two octoling figures and one octopus to help you show off your love for the Splatoon games. These amiibo have serious attitude and will look good in anyone's collection.
Super Smash Bros. series
Face your rival: Dark Pit
A rival and clone of Pit introduced in Kid Icarus: Uprising, Dark Pit was originally an alternate costume for Pit in Super Smash Bros. but has become a distinct character. Use him to rain arrows upon your enemies from the sky.
DK's friend: Diddy Kong
This little guy is never seen too far from Donkey Kong. He's a fast mover with a unique skillset that sets him apart from other Super Smash Bros. characters.
Cloud nine: Super Smash Bros. Cloud
The star of Final Fantasy 7, Cloud Strife, appears in numerous Final Fantasy compilations and spinoffs. It's no surprise the heroic swordsman also made his way into Nintendo's crossover fighting game or that his amiibo is in high demand.
Suck it up: Kirby amiibo
Kirby, one of the oldest Nintendo heroes, can inhale enemies and either spit them out or copy their abilities. That makes him a particularly versatile and fun combatant in the Super Smash Bros. games, which is where this amiibo comes from.
Combat queen: Bayonetta (Player 2)
Another figure from the Smash Bros. series is everyone's favorite leather-clad bullet artist. The Bayonetta Player 2 amiibo came out in mid-2017 and was a hard figure to find. She has since saturated the market, so you can pick her up a little more easily.
Mio trio: Mii 3-pack Brawler, Gunner, & Swordfighter
Oddly enough, these generic figures have become some of the rarest and most valuable figures in the series. You can purchase them individually, but it will still be an expensive venture.
Wanna fight? Fight me!: Mii Brawler
Of all of the Mii amiibo, the Brawler is by far the most valuable. This particular amiibo is great for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and has a generic Mii face.
Anubis: Lucario
Lucario has been one of the most popular Pokémon ever since he first appeared in the series. While he isn't the most expensive amiibo out there, he does cost a pretty penny.
The Fire Emblem princess: Corrin (Player 2)
One of the cool things about the Super Smash Bros. series of figures was the variety of characters on offer for the amiibo-verse. With that many characters, a few were bound to end up on the pricey side of the fence. The Corrin Player 2 figure from the Fire Emblem franchise was once one of the hardest figures to find.
Fire Emblem series
Double trouble: Alm & Celica — Fire Emblem
These childhood friends are both from Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia. Together these two fight in the resistance against the invading Rigellian Empire. Now see if you can resist the urge to pull out your wallet and add them to your collection.
Ancient hero: Ike
Ike is a powerful warrior from the Fire Emblem series who fought in the Mad King's War. While he might not be the best-known character from FE, he's definitely one of the most expensive amiibo.
Pokémon series
Electric P.I.: Detective Pikachu
This ain't Ash's Pikachu. This fast-talking, sassy Pokémon packs a lot of character. With Ryan Reynolds voicing the part in the Detective Pikachu movie, it wouldn't be surprising if this amiibo gets even harder to find.
Metroid series
Space invader: Samus Aran & Metroid (2-Pack)
These awesome figures are must-haves for Metroid fans. It's taken long enough for Nintendo to release the next Metroid Prime game, but at least they've given us Metroid amiibo in the meantime.
Evil alien: Metroid - amiibo
If you simply want the Metroid figure on its own, it will still cost you a decent amount of money. This figure looks freaking awesome — like it's just broken out of confinement. It'll pair beautifully with any of the other Samus amiibo.
Monster Hunter series
A ferocious beast: Magnamalo
The big bad of Monster Hunter Rise — well, at least one of them. The Magnamalo is a huge challenge in-game, but its amiibo can unlock a set of armor.
Here, kitty, kitty: Palico (Monster Hunter Rise)
A Palico is your friend, and the useful cats can do everything, from help you train to hunt down rare items. Tapping this amiibo into Monster Hunter Rise gives you a special suit of armor for your Palico.
A hunter's best friend: Palamute (Monster Hunter Rise)
Palamute's are the latest addition to the Monster Hunter series and add many mobility options to the game. They're also incredibly handy in combat, and once tapped, offer a set of armor for your Palamute.
Just a girl and her monster: Barioth (Glacier) & Avinia (Monster Hunter Stories)
Avinia is a character introduced in Monster Hunter Stories. She is a cautious girl who tries to hide her feelings, wearing white armor similar to the Barioth she rides.
An expert in his craft: Qurupeco & Dan (Monster Hunter Stories)
Dan is an expert rider who helps teach young boys and girls how to ride their monsters. Normally very excitable, he can get serious when he needs to.
On a mission: Rathian and Cheval (Monster Hunter Stories)
Cheval is a gentle soul but becomes the player's rival throughout Monster Hunter Stories.
Start your own story: One-Eyed Rathalos and Rider (Boy) (Monster Hunter Stories)
The main character of Monster Hunter Stories, who befriends a wounded Rathalos.
Her destiny: One-Eyed Rathalos and Rider (Girl) (Monster Hunter Stories)
The female variant of the main character of Monster Hunter Stories.
Miscellaneous
Praise the sun!: Solaire of Astora - Dark Souls
Dark Souls fans will unlock the praise the sun gesture faster if they have this amiibo. Aside from that, it's one of the most detailed of all of Nintendo's figures.
Golden boy: Gold Mega Man
This has become one of the rarest amiibo on the market because it can only be purchased in a special bundle for the Mega Man Legacy Collection game on 3DS.
The cube: Qbby
This simple little amiibo from BoxBoy! is one of the rarest and most valuable figures. You'll have to pay in the triple digits if you want to add him to your collection. This is a must-have figure for die-hard amiibo fans and is really hard to find.
Go figure
When amiibo were initially released in 2014, the Nintendo fandom reached for their wallets and queued up to purchase their favorite figures, only to discover a limited number of the figures available. This led fans into a craze as they frantically collected popular characters and propelled the prices of these simple figures skyward. Whether releasing a limited number of amiibo was a calculated move on Nintendo's part to increase collector value or an unexpected incident, we might never know as the collectibles have continued to be released through the generation of the Nintendo Switch.
Either way, pop culture prospecting can be fun, exciting, and challenging all at once. Deciding which figure is most valuable is entirely up to your taste and preference. Still, we sure do dig that Mega Yarn Yoshi. It's basically a teddy bear with NFC abilities in its foot. If you're looking to try and make an investment, consider purchasing an amiibo and leaving it in the package. We specifically recommend the Guardian since it is one of the most useful amiibo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
In addition to being cool-looking figures, amiibo all sport an NFC chip in their base. This chip allows you to scan your figures with your Switch, 3DS, or Wii U. If your figure is compatible with your game, it can give you certain in-game bonus content or save data. If you're using your expensive amiibo but want to protect your investment, be sure to pick up a storage case.
There are currently over 186 amiibo with more on the way. We'll be sure to update this list as more Nintendo figures are released. If you're interested, don't forget to check out the rarest and most expensive Animal Crossing amiibo cards for all those villagers!
