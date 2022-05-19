This list includes amiibo that you can actually purchase; not special limited edition amiibo like the gold Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2 amiibo or defective amiibo that are no longer on the market.

Nintendo's amiibo are collectible figurines featuring all of your favorite video game characters from Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U. Ever the king of scarcity, Nintendo experienced supply issues, which led to rushes and shortages of certain figures. Some will set you back a pretty penny if you want to add them to your collection. Here are the most expensive amiibo statues out there.

Super Mario series

The Legend of Zelda series

Splatoon

Squid sisters! : Callie and Marie 2-pack If you missed your chance at picking up this Squid Sisters two-pack, then you are most likely going to be paying a premium to get your hands on them now. Callie and Marie are demanding pretty high prices these days, and if you absolutely have to have them, you'll have to dig into your wallet to get them. $200 at Amazon Off the hook : Pearl and Marina - Splatoon This special pop-idol duo from Splatoon packs tons of characters into one package. You can use these amiibo in Splatoon 2 to unlock each character's gear and even get photos with these musicians during Splatfest events. $280 at Amazon

From $234 on Ebay Swimming solo : Inkling Squid (Orange) - Splatoon There are several valuable Splatoon figures out there, and one of them is a Squid. This orange figure looks great on your shelf next to your other Splatoon figures. But if you don't have any others, his bright coloring makes him pop in any room. $83 at Amazon It isn't easy being green : Inkling Girl (Green) There are several different inkling girl variants, but this green figure holds the most worth. Maybe that's because she's the color of money. At any rate, no amiibo collection is complete without her. $38 at Amazon

From $30 at eBay Octoposse : Octoling Boy, Octopus, and Girl (3-Pack) This sweet three-pack gives you two octoling figures and one octopus to help you show off your love for the Splatoon games. These amiibo have serious attitude and will look good in anyone's collection. From $250 at eBay

Super Smash Bros. series

Face your rival : Dark Pit A rival and clone of Pit introduced in Kid Icarus: Uprising, Dark Pit was originally an alternate costume for Pit in Super Smash Bros. but has become a distinct character. Use him to rain arrows upon your enemies from the sky. $76 at Amazon DK's friend : Diddy Kong This little guy is never seen too far from Donkey Kong. He's a fast mover with a unique skillset that sets him apart from other Super Smash Bros. characters. $70 at Amazon Cloud nine : Super Smash Bros. Cloud The star of Final Fantasy 7, Cloud Strife, appears in numerous Final Fantasy compilations and spinoffs. It's no surprise the heroic swordsman also made his way into Nintendo's crossover fighting game or that his amiibo is in high demand. $46 at Amazon Suck it up : Kirby amiibo Kirby, one of the oldest Nintendo heroes, can inhale enemies and either spit them out or copy their abilities. That makes him a particularly versatile and fun combatant in the Super Smash Bros. games, which is where this amiibo comes from. $28 at Amazon Combat queen : Bayonetta (Player 2) Another figure from the Smash Bros. series is everyone's favorite leather-clad bullet artist. The Bayonetta Player 2 amiibo came out in mid-2017 and was a hard figure to find. She has since saturated the market, so you can pick her up a little more easily. $50 at Amazon Mio trio : Mii 3-pack Brawler, Gunner, & Swordfighter Oddly enough, these generic figures have become some of the rarest and most valuable figures in the series. You can purchase them individually, but it will still be an expensive venture. $275 at Amazon Wanna fight? Fight me! : Mii Brawler Of all of the Mii amiibo, the Brawler is by far the most valuable. This particular amiibo is great for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and has a generic Mii face. $143 at Amazon Anubis : Lucario Lucario has been one of the most popular Pokémon ever since he first appeared in the series. While he isn't the most expensive amiibo out there, he does cost a pretty penny. $35 at Amazon The Fire Emblem princess : Corrin (Player 2) One of the cool things about the Super Smash Bros. series of figures was the variety of characters on offer for the amiibo-verse. With that many characters, a few were bound to end up on the pricey side of the fence. The Corrin Player 2 figure from the Fire Emblem franchise was once one of the hardest figures to find. $275 at Amazon

Fire Emblem series

Double trouble : Alm & Celica — Fire Emblem These childhood friends are both from Fire Emblem: Shadows of Valentia. Together these two fight in the resistance against the invading Rigellian Empire. Now see if you can resist the urge to pull out your wallet and add them to your collection. $178 at Amazon Ancient hero : Ike Ike is a powerful warrior from the Fire Emblem series who fought in the Mad King's War. While he might not be the best-known character from FE, he's definitely one of the most expensive amiibo. $90 at Amazon

Pokémon series

Electric P.I. : Detective Pikachu This ain't Ash's Pikachu. This fast-talking, sassy Pokémon packs a lot of character. With Ryan Reynolds voicing the part in the Detective Pikachu movie, it wouldn't be surprising if this amiibo gets even harder to find. $140 at Amazon

Metroid series

Space invader : Samus Aran & Metroid (2-Pack) These awesome figures are must-haves for Metroid fans. It's taken long enough for Nintendo to release the next Metroid Prime game, but at least they've given us Metroid amiibo in the meantime. $250 at Amazon

From $178 at eBay Evil alien : Metroid - amiibo If you simply want the Metroid figure on its own, it will still cost you a decent amount of money. This figure looks freaking awesome — like it's just broken out of confinement. It'll pair beautifully with any of the other Samus amiibo. From $94 at eBay

Monster Hunter series

Miscellaneous

Praise the sun! : Solaire of Astora - Dark Souls Dark Souls fans will unlock the praise the sun gesture faster if they have this amiibo. Aside from that, it's one of the most detailed of all of Nintendo's figures. $125 at Amazon Golden boy : Gold Mega Man This has become one of the rarest amiibo on the market because it can only be purchased in a special bundle for the Mega Man Legacy Collection game on 3DS. $260 at Amazon The cube : Qbby This simple little amiibo from BoxBoy! is one of the rarest and most valuable figures. You'll have to pay in the triple digits if you want to add him to your collection. This is a must-have figure for die-hard amiibo fans and is really hard to find. From $239 at eBay

Go figure

When amiibo were initially released in 2014, the Nintendo fandom reached for their wallets and queued up to purchase their favorite figures, only to discover a limited number of the figures available. This led fans into a craze as they frantically collected popular characters and propelled the prices of these simple figures skyward. Whether releasing a limited number of amiibo was a calculated move on Nintendo's part to increase collector value or an unexpected incident, we might never know as the collectibles have continued to be released through the generation of the Nintendo Switch.

Either way, pop culture prospecting can be fun, exciting, and challenging all at once. Deciding which figure is most valuable is entirely up to your taste and preference. Still, we sure do dig that Mega Yarn Yoshi. It's basically a teddy bear with NFC abilities in its foot. If you're looking to try and make an investment, consider purchasing an amiibo and leaving it in the package. We specifically recommend the Guardian since it is one of the most useful amiibo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In addition to being cool-looking figures, amiibo all sport an NFC chip in their base. This chip allows you to scan your figures with your Switch, 3DS, or Wii U. If your figure is compatible with your game, it can give you certain in-game bonus content or save data. If you're using your expensive amiibo but want to protect your investment, be sure to pick up a storage case.

There are currently over 186 amiibo with more on the way. We'll be sure to update this list as more Nintendo figures are released. If you're interested, don't forget to check out the rarest and most expensive Animal Crossing amiibo cards for all those villagers!