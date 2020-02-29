Best answer: There won't be any direct integration between the New Horizons and Pocket Camp Animal Crossing games, as confirmed by Nintendo's Planning & Development team. However, there will be some cross-game promotion that includes special items.
There will be similarities
Those who have been playing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to temporarily satisfy the Animal Crossing craving until New Horizons is released have likely wondered if the former will have any compatibility with the latter. If you were hoping you could invite your villager friends, dressed in those fabulous outfits you've chosen across both games, you may be disappointed. Nintendo's Manager of Planning & Development Aya Kyogoku stated in an interview with IGN that, "We want to make sure to separate the gameplay because we feel they're two different types of games," confirming that the games will not integrate, though there will be "collaborative items."
"What are collaborative items?" you may be asking. In the February 20, 2020, Nintendo Direct, it was announced that both Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will have an update releasing some new items. Shown in the video were an airplane, a tent, Nook Inc. signs, and a crafting stump. Here's a quote of what was mentioned specifically about Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp:
We're planning to roll out a special offer for both Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Animal Crossing: New Horizons through which players can receive special items in each. Details will be announced at a later date from the official Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Twitter account (@Pocket_Camp), so stay tuned.
Although your Pocket Camp town won't be integrated, Animal Crossing fans are sure to love the new features coming to the game as they join Tom Nook and the other loveable neighbors featured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on a deserted island and make it their dream home.
