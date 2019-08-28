The Nintendo Switch is clearly an awesome gaming system. It can be docked to your TV and played like a normal console, or it can be used in tabletop and handheld mode for when you're on the go. One of the things I've heard people complain about is how small and odd the Joy-Cons are. You could purchase the amazing Switch Pro controller, but it can be a little pricey. Fortunately, if you already own an Xbox One controller, there is a way to connect it to your Nintendo Switch and play wirelessly. Let me show you how it's done.
Note: You can also connect your Xbox One controller to the Nintendo Switch via cable if that's what you prefer. If you're going to play in tabletop mode, it really helps to have a stand handy so that the cable can get plugged into the bottom of the console without issue. I love this Hori Compact Playstand and use it regularly.
Connecting your Xbox One Controller to the Switch
Wireless tabletop mode
-
Insert the USB-C cable that comes with the Magic-NS Adapter into the Nintendo Switch.
-
Insert the Magic-NS Wireless Adapter into the other end of the cable.
-
There is a small black button on the side of the Magic-NS Adapter. You can hold it down for 3-5 seconds to make it change modes. Each mode is denoted by a different colored LED. Change modes until the purple LED lights up.
-
Now that the purple LED is lit up, quickly press and release the black button to make the purple LED flash faster.
-
With the purple LED flashing rapidly, grab your Xbox One controller and press the Xbox home button to wake it.
-
Now press the small button on top of the controller to sync the adapter and controller via Bluetooth. The Xbox home button will start flashing.
-
Hold the Xbox One controller near the Switch until the Xbox symbol stops flashing.
-
If this screen comes up on the Switch, press down the LB and RB buttons at the same time.
-
Now you're all good to go. Enjoy wireless tabletop mode!
Wireless docked mode
-
Insert the Mayflash Magic-NS Adapter into one of the Nintendo Switch's USB ports. Note that there's only room for one Magic-NS Adapter, so you can't connect additional controllers using this method.
-
There's a a small black button on the adapter which you can hold down for 3-5 seconds to make it change modes. Change modes until a purple LED lights up.
-
Quickly press and release the small black button to make the purple LED flash faster.
-
With the purple LED quickly flashing on the adapter, press the home button on the Xbox One controller to wake the controller up.
-
Press the small button on top of the controller until the Xbox symbol starts flashing. This allows the controller to sync to the Switch via Bluetooth.
-
Hold the controller near the Nintendo Switch until the Xbox symbol is no longer flashing.
-
If this screen comes up, press LB and RB at the same time.
-
Now you're good to go. Enjoy wireless docked mode.
Being able to use an existing controller instead of needing to go out and purchase a new one can really help you save time and money. Nintendo likely never intended for Xbox One controllers to be used with their gaming system. Fortunately, there are ways to make it happen. If you have any complications with the Magic-NS adapter, reach out to the manufacturer for additional assistance.
