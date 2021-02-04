A huge new leak from 'The Information' claims Apple's rumored VR headset will feature two 8K displays and cost $3,000.

From the report:

A mixed-reality headset Apple is developing will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements and showing video of the real world to people wearing it, along with ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced technology for tracking eye-tracking technology, according to a person with direct knowledge of the device. Those are among a bevy of features Apple is planning for the headset, a device that could represent one of the company's most ambitious efforts to build a new technology platform. The Information viewed internal Apple images of a late-stage prototype from last year, which show a sleek, curved visor attached to the face by a mesh material and swappable headbands.

The report even offers a drawing based on images of the headset 'The Information' has seen. (Pictured)

The report claims that Apple's VR headset will have more than 12 cameras for tracking hand movements and showing a video of the real world to the wearer. That would come through not one, but two 8K displays, better quality than most televisions. Apparently, Apple has been working on technology that only renders the part of the display you're looking at, showing lower quality graphics in the periphery of a user's vision.

All of this will come at a price, however. The rumored cost of the product is reported to be $3,000 according to internal discussions. The Information says that prototypes it viewed showed a "sleek, curved visor" attached to the face with a mesh, and swappable headbands.

The report also says Apple is working on Glasses, but those are not expected to debut until 2023. The VR headset could be available as soon as next year.

A recent report suggested a similar time frame and expensive price tag. From Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:

A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple's first VR headset will cost well over $900 and could be faster than Apple's M1 Macs. From the report: Apple Inc.'s first crack at a headset is designed to be a pricey, niche precursor to a more ambitious augmented reality product that will take longer to develop, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The initial device has confronted several development hurdles and the company has conservative sales expectations, illustrating how challenging it will be to bring this nascent consumer technology to the masses.

Although it has only posted a handful of Apple rumors over recent years, The Information has an extremely high rate of accuracy when it comes to leaking information from Apple.