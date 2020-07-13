Woot has several refurbished iPhone models on sale today with prices starting at just $99.99. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Most of the phones on sale are fully unlocked to work with any carrier, though a few specific models are set to work only with AT&T or T-Mobile and subsidiary carriers, so be sure to check carefully before placing your order.

Act fast Refurbished iPhone models These have minor cosmetic blemishes but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy buy. The iPhone 7 or iPhone 8 on sale make for great first phones or go all-out with the iPhone 11 Pro. Order before things sell out or the deals expire tonight. From $100 See at Woot

The most affordable option on the sale is the iPhone 6s at $99.99, though you might be better served by the newer iPhone 7 at $139.99. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's current iOS 13 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay.

There are more up-to-date models in the mix including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS that would be wiser investments if you want to hang on to the phone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the most recent phones in the sale, opt for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max from $719.99. Introduced just last fall, the iPhone 11 lineup all feature the latest A13 Bionic chip and gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with Face ID. All have wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back with the Pro line adding a third telephoto camera, too. Check out our guide to everything you need to know about the iPhone 11 devices for more.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. It won't be long before specific models begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want. Remember to put your Amazon Prime membership to good use and avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.